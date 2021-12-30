ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Hartford begins distributing at-home COVID test kits to residents

By Jodi Latina, Isabella Gentile
WTNH
WTNH
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4475CU_0dYgBUWH00

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Hartford announced Wednesday it will begin distributing COVID-19 at-home test kits to residents at seven locations Thursday even though the state has not received its shipment.

A release from the city said approximately 8,000 testing kits will be available citywide, which were separate from the state’s kits.

While Hartford has not yet received its allocation of at-home tests from the state, the city recently purchased 10,000 test kits. Governor Ned Lamont announced Wednesday the shipment of at-home tests to Connecticut was delayed, but city officials say Hartford will be receiving an additional 15,000 test kits from the state, so the city will move forward with distributing the kits it already has Thursday.

“We ask that residents only seek to get a test if they have reason to believe that they may have been exposed or are in contact with someone who is particularly vulnerable. We also ask residents to keep in mind that, for those who can afford to buy tests, at-home tests may be available at local pharmacies, and we encourage you to try to purchase tests so that we can save these free tests for those who need help most,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin. “Finally, while masks and tests are important tools, please remember that the most important thing you can do to stay protected is to get vaccinated and get boosted.”

Hartford residents will be able to receive one kit per adult upon showing proof of residence, which can be done using a state or municipal ID or a piece of mail less than 60 days old with any other ID that has your name and picture. Each kit contains two tests.

“Well, unfortunately, I tested last week, I was positive, so I did my quarantine and this is just a backup before I go back to work,” said Ian Dunn.

More than half of the tests ran out by mid-day and the testing site on the corner of Woodland and Albany Avenue was inundated with out-of-town residents looking to get tested for the virus. The line was wrapped around the block.

You can visit one of these sites to pick up a kit:

  • Hartford Public Library, Downtown Branch (500 Main St., Hartford): 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (CLOSED)
  • Hartford Public Library, Camp Field Branch (30 Campfield Ave., Hartford): 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (CLOSED)
  • Hartford Public Library, Albany Avenue Branch (1250 Albany Ave., Hartford): 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (CLOSED)
  • CVS Arroyo Center testing clinic (30 Pope Park Dr., Hartford): 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. (CLOSED)
  • Albany and Woodland testing clinic (1161 Albany Ave., Hartford): 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Parker Memorial Center (2621 Main St., Hartford): 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Metzner Center (680 Franklin Ave., Hartford): 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Distribution at each location will only continue while supplies last.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTNH

West Hartford reinstates indoor mask mandate for public spaces

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Town of West Hartford is implementing a universal indoor mask mandate for public spaces, which will go into effect at noon on Thursday. Mayor Shari G. Cantor said this will be a “temporary measure,” and town officials will evaluate the need to continue the mandate. “We believe this step […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

New Haven city officials expected to address public safety staffing levels

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven city officials are expected to address public safety staffing levels on Wednesday afternoon. Mayor Justin Elicker and Interim Police Chief Renee Dominguez will be giving an update on the staffing levels amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. They are expected to discuss COVID-related absences, testing and quarantine procedures, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Health
Hartford, CT
Sports
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Hartford, CT
Coronavirus
Local
Connecticut Sports
Hartford, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
WTNH

Lamont recovering after hip replacement surgery

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont (D) is recovering after undergoing hip replacement surgery Wednesday. The governor’s office said Lamont underwent surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Stamford. He is currently recovering at home. “The surgery is very similar to the one he experienced just about one year ago, however it was […]
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
WTNH

Amato’s Toy and Hobby in New Britain to close in February

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – Amato’s Toy and Hobby is closing its doors after more than 60 years in New Britain, the store’s owners announced Wednesday. Monday, Feb. 28 will be the store’s last day in business, owners Steve and Sheri Amato wrote in a Facebook post. The Amatos will retire after selling the building, […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Home#Weather
WTNH

Conn. hospitals feeling strain of latest coronavirus surge

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s daily positivity rate hit 23.85%, and 10,602 new cases and a total of 1,562 hospitalizations were reported Tuesday. On Nov. 5, 2020, 197 people were hospitalized. About 10 days after Thanksgiving, the total jumped to 500 patients, and 10 days after Christmas, we’re inching closer to 1,600. In April […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

New Britain holding an N95, at-home test kit distribution Tuesday

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – In New Britain, cars were lining up before sunrise to get a free COVID-19 home test and masks. People were there hours before the distribution even started and those supplies ran out quickly. The cars started lining up at Veterans Stadium before dawn Tuesday morning, but once they opened up, […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Lamont, state leaders outline plans to keep Conn. schools open

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – State leaders continue to prioritize efforts to ensure students and teachers remain in the classroom amid a spike in COVID-19 across Connecticut. Families are concerned, and state leaders reaffirmed to everyone on Tuesday that they hear those concerns, and they want to do what’s best for everyone. What state leaders believe […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTNH

2022 Hartford Boat Show at Mohegan Sun canceled over COVID-19 concerns

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — The 2022 Hartford Boat Show at Mohegan Sun has been canceled due to concerns over COVID concerns.  The Connecticut Marine Trades Association (CMTA) announced the cancellation Tuesday. “We are greatly disappointed to have had to make this decision,” Bob Petzold, committee chairperson of the 2022 event, and the owner of Petzold’s […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

WTNH

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy