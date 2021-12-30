ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Dirty Honey shares new “Crazy” teaser with clip of Heart song

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirty Honey has shared another “Crazy” teaser. On Tuesday, the “When I’m Gone” rockers posted a clip of the Ozzy Osbourne solo classic “Crazy Train,” along with a video of the letter C. Today, they’ve put up a snippet...

Kane Brown Shares a Preview of a New Song With Fans

Kane Brown is getting ready to give his fans new music in 2022. Kane shared the following message and video on social media, “I love getting to sing other people’s stories! This is my next song to release January 14th”. While new music from Kane will be arriving...
Muse brings the heavy with new song teaser

Muse isn't going into 2022 quietly. During an Instagram Live session over the weekend, captured by a fan on Twitter, frontman Matt Bellamy shared a teaser of a new Muse song, and boy is it heavy. Not just "Knights of Cydonia" or "Hysteria" heavy -- we're talking screaming vocals and giant, chugging breakdown guitar riffs heavy.
The Weeknd to Release New Album, ‘Dawn FM,’ on Friday

After months of teases, the Weeknd has finally announced that his new album, “Dawn FM,” will be dropping on Friday (Jan. 7). He unveiled  the news in a characteristically cryptic video that, in line with his series of videos from his previous album, “After Hours,” finds him well dressed, in some kind of peril, and involves a beautiful woman. But rather than the busted-nose image of “After Hours,” this one finds him aged at the end. Several film-score-like snippets from what may be his new single, which soundtracks the clip. The album is billed “”A new sonic univerrse from the mind...
Ozzy Osbourne
BTS’ V shares intimate new solo song ‘Christmas Tree’

BTS’ V has shared a beautiful and intimate new solo song called ‘Christmas Tree’ – scroll down the page to listen to it now. The track was recorded for the soundtrack of the new Korean drama Our Beloved Summer, which is available to stream on Netflix and stars Parasite’s Choi Wooshik and Itaewon Class’ Kim Da-mi.
SABATON Share Snippet Of New Song And Music Video "Soldier Of Heaven"

Sabaton have released a snippet from the "Soldier Of Heaven" music video that will be released on January 7. Watch below. "Soldier Of Heaven" is the second single from the band's upcoming album, The War To End All Wars. Pre-save the song here. The War To End All Wars is...
Dave Mustaine Shares Clip of New Megadeth Song ‘Life in Hell’

Megadeth fans have been hearing about the promise of a followup to 2016's Dystopia for a few years now. Some clips from the studio emerged early on in the writing and recording sessions and now Dave Mustaine has one more treat for everyone before 2021 expires — an audio clip of the new song "Life in Hell."
The Dirty Moogs Release Their Latest Clip For "Hot Moms"

When you come across a band name like The Dirty Moogs, you can’t exactly be sure what you’ll find, but one thing is for certain: you’ve never seen or heard a group quite like this. Embracing their tongue-in-cheek approach to life, bandmates Brenton Viertel, Will Gillett, Pete Thomas, Jared Hallock, and Ryan Donahue united under the same dream of inspiring listeners never to take life too seriously. The quirky and offbeat group is known for partaking in goodhearted, reckless fun, but don’t let that distract you from their calculated approach to the unique sound that they’ve curated over the past decade. Their discography is a psychedelic blend of every genre under the sun, from electronic to punk, which will take listeners on the trip of a lifetime.
Muse Goes Metal: Matt Bellamy Shares Snippet Of Heavy New Song

Is Muse going metal? It sure sounds like it from the new song frontman Matt Bellamy recently shared on Instagram live. The 60-minute-long snippet shows Bellamy belting out the lyrics “Won’t stand down, I’m growing stronger / Won’t stand down, I’m owned no longer / Won’t stand down, you’ve used me for too long / For too long” before the track erupts into frenetic guitar riffs and some serious metal growling.
MIKE shares new song “In My World”

MIKE has shared a new track titled "In My World." He self-produced the song using his dj blackpower alias, under which he released an experimental beat tape in February. 2021 also saw the Brooklyn rapper drop Disco!, a full-length follow-up to last year's Weight of the World. In October, The Alchemist recruited him for "Lossless," a track from This Thing of Ours 2.
Unknown Mortal Orchestra Share New Song “SB-09”: Listen

Annually, since 2013, Unknown Mortal Orchestra have released a new ambient or instrumental track around Christmastime. The new installment, “SB-09,” features bandleader Ruban Nielson’s brother Kody on drums. Listen to the nearly-19-minute “SB-09” below. Unknown Mortal Orchestra returned this past summer with the singles “Weekend...
Poppy Drops New Song Teasers Hinting To A New Era

Poppy has once again delivered us her enigmatic style in her latest teaser on December 26. The new teaser titled Blow Away is a 5 minute clip of Poppy sitting in an empty white room as she spins and smokes a cigarette. A dark synth note plays in the background hardly changing throughout the clip, giving it a hypnotic and trance-like atmosphere. Fans may be familiar with the style since the singer used a similar aesthetic to tease her 2018 album Am I A Girl?. The singer also released a teaser on the 21st called Glass which contrasts the newest teaser. In Glass, Poppy stands in a dark room focused on by a limelight. This time however, instead of sitting, Poppy stands in a powerful pose while wearing a powder blue ensemble and drinking tea. Halfway through the one minute teaser, she takes the teacup and angrily smashes it to the ground. However, the background tones are a lot less dark and aggressive than those found in Blow Away. It isn’t clear if the teasers are a cryptic announcement to hype up a new album, or if they will be part of PoppySphere, Poppy’s new Metaverse app. Released back in November, the app is available for iOS and Android and features an 8-bit universe full of secrets and dynamic rooms that allows users to dive into the depths of the Poppy Metaverse with their own custom characters. Poppy states that the virtual world is, “A fully customizable virtual space to hang out and talk with the PoppySphere one on one. The possibilities are endless so, make yourself at home.”. Poppy will continue her Flux tour of Europe throughout Winter 2022.
UNIVERSE Reveals SF9's New Song 'Savior' MV Teaser

Universe heralded the best performance of the group SF9. On December 28, the global fandom platform released music video teaser for SF9's new song "Savior" through the app and official SNS. In the released video, SF9 broke down into a "Universe goalkeeper" and stole attention by revealing conflicting charms with...
Moon Tooth Share Psychedelic New Song And Video “The Conduit”

Metal band, Moon Tooth, released their new song “The Conduit” earlier this month and graced us with what is considered a “Psychedelic” performance video, accompanying the release. The song itself is a jam packed song, loads of energy and strong vocals all smashed in three minutes. Guitarist Nick Lee said, “Ray wrote this psychotic tune all around a Zvex Fuzz Factory. He’s great at writing a whole song around a weird tuning or a bizarre tone and he totally went for it on this one! We all loved it and, with a little nudge from Josh, John wrote some of the most over the top lyrics with a totally new vibe for him.” From the sound of that the “weird tuning” and “bizarre tone” turned into a sound musical and visual experience for the band and the fans to experience over and over.
grandson teases he's “back in the studio”

Grandson is getting his hands “Dirty” once again. In a tweet late Wednesday night, the “Blood//Water” rocker revealed that he’s “back in the studio,” adding a hand-over-mouth emoji for a bit of extra mystery. Whatever grandson’s working on in the studio, it will...
Brett Eldredge shares the video for his new song “Holy Water”

Brett Eldredge is sharing new music to ring in the New Year. Said Brett: “I wanted to do something extra special this year for my fans who have always gone above and beyond to show me love and support on this crazy journey. My Christmas gift to you. ‘Holy Water,’ the first song off my upcoming album, is out now. I hope you enjoy it.”
