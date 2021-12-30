Housing Authority opens Voucher Program waiting list

The Housing Authority of the County of Kern announced that they will open the Housing Choice Voucher Program Waiting List on Jan. 28, 2022.

The program is made to provide rental-assistance vouchers to low-income families.

“After nearly a decade spent exhausting our previous Waiting List, the Housing Authority will open the HCV Waiting List next month for new applicants,” said HA Assistant Executive Director, Heather Kimmel. “Also, this year we will transition to an annual HCV Program Waiting List. Vouchers provide critically needed rental assistance for Kern County families, and this new process will help ensure that more families have an opportunity to apply for this assistance.”

The HA expects more than 20,000 people to apply in 2022 once applications open to anyone eligible from Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. PST through Feb. 28 at 5 p.m.

“HCV recipients are randomly selected each month from Waiting List applicants,” said HA Housing Administrator Mardi Sharples. “Due to the high demand for the HCV program and extremely limited supply of vouchers, most recipients will experience a long wait for assistance through the HCV program.”

Interested renters can learn more about the program’s eligibility and application requirements by visiting their website.