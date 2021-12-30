ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morro Bay, CA

Family members identify man killed by shark off Morro Bay beach

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 7 days ago
Relatives of the man who was killed by a shark in the water off Morro Bay on Christmas Eve have identified him as Tomas Butterfield, 42.

Officials previously identified the victim as 31-years-old.

Butterfield's father, Scott, says he was a Sacramento resident.

Grant Butterfield (courtesy)
Tomas Butterfield

Tomas Butterfield had been boogie boarding in an area known as The Pit at the time of the shark attack.

Another surfer, Rebecca Frimmer, pulled Butterfield to the beach after spotting his board floating in the water. However, she told KSBY it was clear he had already passed away from his injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Signs alerting beachgoers to the fatal shark attack were posted along the beach and the water was closed for 24 hours.

KSBY
A man was killed in a shark attack just north of Morro Rock on Christmas Eve 2021.

The incident is under investigation by California State Parks.

