NM State women’s WAC opener vs. Seattle rescheduled for Feb. 8
DENVER – The Western Athletic Conference has announced that the women’s basketball game between Seattle U and NM State for Thursday, Dec. 30 has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 8 with a tentative tip-off time set for 2:00 p.m. in Las Cruces, N.M.
The Aggies will now turn their attention to their matchup with Chicago State set for Saturday, Jan. 1 at noon (MT).
The New Year’s Day meeting with the Cougars will also mark the start of regular-season WAC play for the Aggies.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.
Comments / 0