Las Cruces, NM

NM State women’s WAC opener vs. Seattle rescheduled for Feb. 8

 6 days ago

DENVER – The Western Athletic Conference has announced that the women’s basketball game between Seattle U and NM State for Thursday, Dec. 30 has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 8 with a tentative tip-off time set for 2:00 p.m. in Las Cruces, N.M.

The Aggies will now turn their attention to their matchup with Chicago State set for Saturday, Jan. 1 at noon (MT).

The New Year’s Day meeting with the Cougars will also mark the start of regular-season WAC play for the Aggies.

UTEP WBB weekend road games postponed due to COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with UTEP’s Women’s Basketball program announced that both upcoming road games have been postponed due to COVID-19. The games scheduled for this Thursday and Saturday at Louisiana Tech and Southern Miss have been postponed due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases and subsequent contact tracing in the Miner program. Program […]
No. 14 Chapin dominates El Paso High, 77-35 in Tuesday night hoops

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Chapin Huskies continued their winning ways after a, 77-35, win over El Paso High School Tuesday night. The Huskies (16-4, 2-0) had stellar play from the trio of Antwonne Holmes, KJ Lewis, and Manuel Flores. Lewis and Holmes scored 16 points each and Flores followed with 15 points of […]
Former UTEP wide receiver Jacob Cowing commits to Arizona

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former UTEP wide receiver Jacob Cowing has a new home for his final two years of college football. One of the most sought-after transfers in college football this offseason, Cowing announced on his social media pages on Monday afternoon that he had committed to Jedd Fisch and the University of […]
UTEP football to play home-and-home with Wyoming in 2028, 2029

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP’s football program will renew an old rivalry with Wyoming later this decade. A UTEP official confirmed to KTSM on Monday that the Miners have scheduled a home-and-home with the Cowboys for 2028 and 2029. FBS Schedules first posted the contests to their website last month. According to FBS Schedules, […]
UTEP grabs first C-USA win of season, 56-55, over Middle Tennessee

EL PASO, Texas – Elina Arike flirted a double-double (13 points, eight rebounds) while Teal Battle added 13 points – including late clutch free throws –  and seven boards to help the UTEP women’s basketball team post a thrilling 56-55 victory over perennial Conference USA power Middle Tennessee to ring in the New Year in style […]
Central Michigan, Washington State ready to square off in Sun Bowl

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After a hectic week of changes when it came setting up the 88th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, both Central Michigan and Washington State are ready to take the field and play some football on Friday morning. Washington State is set to make their third Sun Bowl appearance. The […]
New Mexico State’s WAC opener at Seattle U postponed

DENVER – Due to COVID-19 protocols within the Seattle U men’s basketball program, the NM State men’s basketball team is unable to play its scheduled WAC contest against the Redhawks in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Dec. 30. Administrators from the impacted institutions will work together to find a mutually agreeable dates to reschedule. If they are […]
Cards hold off Cowboys 25-22 in matchup of playoff teams, Gallup out for season

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kyler Murray threw two touchdown passes to Antoine Wesley and the Arizona Cardinals held on to beat the Dallas Cowboys 25-22 in a matchup of playoff-bound teams Sunday. The outcome didn’t do much to change the races for the NFC’s No. 1 seed or the NFC West, but the Cardinals ended […]
UTEP drops C-USA opener against UAB, 76-74

EL PASO – The UTEP women’s basketball team played its second consecutive overtime contest in as many games, but fell in this one to UAB, 76-74 OT, on Thursday night in the Haskins Center.  The Blazers (8-4, 1-0 Conference USA) shot a scorching – and efficient – 60.4 percent (29-48) from the field, including a 7-of-12 effort […]
Sun Bowl teams speak out on COVID concerns

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Time until kickoff for the 88th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Friday continues to wind down. Washington State, who was originally scheduled to play University of Miami, will now face off with Central Michigan in two days. The Cougars have been in El Paso since Sunday and have […]
Central Michigan arrives in El Paso a day before Sun Bowl

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Central Michigan has finally set foot in El Paso a day before the 88th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. The Chippewas arrived in El Paso Thursday at around 3:00 p.m. local time after almost a five and a half hour drive from Tucson, Arizona. The program was welcomed by […]
Report: Ricardo Pepi expected to join FC Augsburg

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s Ricardo Pepi is taking his game to the next level. After a stellar 2021 campaign with MLS club, FC Dallas, the 18-year-old soccer star is expected to join FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga, which is Germany’s top flight soccer league. The expected move for Pepi was reported by CBS […]
Ricardo Pepi officially joins FC Augsburg on $20 million transfer from FC Dallas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s Ricardo Pepi is taking his game to the next level. After a stellar 2021 campaign with MLS club, FC Dallas, the 18-year-old soccer star officially joined FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Monday, which is Germany’s top flight soccer league. Pepi’s move will set a record for the most […]
Washington State football team visits Fort Bliss

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Festivities for the 88th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl continued Tuesday, as the Washington State Cougars football team got a tour of the U.S. Army’s Fort Bliss. Washington State student-athletes and their coaching staff were welcomed by Commanding General of the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, Major General Sean […]
