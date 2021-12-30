NM State women’s WAC opener vs. Seattle rescheduled for Feb. 8

DENVER – The Western Athletic Conference has announced that the women’s basketball game between Seattle U and NM State for Thursday, Dec. 30 has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 8 with a tentative tip-off time set for 2:00 p.m. in Las Cruces, N.M.



The Aggies will now turn their attention to their matchup with Chicago State set for Saturday, Jan. 1 at noon (MT).

The New Year’s Day meeting with the Cougars will also mark the start of regular-season WAC play for the Aggies.

