‘The era of stuffing people into offices like sardines is over’: Costs rise as workers return to airier, cleaner offices

More than half of office workers had expected to be back at their desks from Tuesday before the latest coronavirus wave took hold, new research suggests.Three out of four (of about 1,000 ) workers surveyed said they had thought they would return to offices by the end of the week.The Institute of Workplace and Facilities Management (IWFM) said its study indicated that the appeal of working from home all the time has worn thin for many.IWFM added that employers had a legal duty of care to protect the health, safety and welfare of their staff working at home after its...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO