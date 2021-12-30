‘The era of stuffing people into offices like sardines is over’: Costs rise as workers return to airier, cleaner offices

SAN FRANCISCO — Jessie Palmatier had only been working at her job at an East Bay nonprofit for a few weeks before the pandemic forced offices to close across the Bay Area. Since then, she’s been working “fully remote with no end in sight.” She’s only been back to the office once, she says, and that was in May 2020 to grab her computer monitor.
Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday called on businesses across the city to bring office workers back sooner than a spring timeline, calling the delay “devastating for our economy.”. With the spread of the omicron variant across the city, Adams said many businesses told him that their employees do not...
More than half of office workers had expected to be back at their desks from Tuesday before the latest coronavirus wave took hold, new research suggests.Three out of four (of about 1,000 ) workers surveyed said they had thought they would return to offices by the end of the week.The Institute of Workplace and Facilities Management (IWFM) said its study indicated that the appeal of working from home all the time has worn thin for many.IWFM added that employers had a legal duty of care to protect the health, safety and welfare of their staff working at home after its...
The cost of office maintenance dropped significantly in the pandemic when workers went remote, as companies saved money on services like cleaning and security, as well as perks like dry cleaning and endless pantry snacks. But as employees begin to head back to the office, the cost of running the...
(Reuters) – Chevron on Thursday said it was postponing a scheduled January full return to office for its two largest U.S. work sites as the Omicron variant spreads across the United States. This week, the United States reported a record number of coronavirus cases based on the seven day...
Restaurant traffic is starting to improve as students and office workers return with the Covid-19 recovery, the NPD Group is reporting. Breakfast online and physical traffic was at the same level this year during the September through November period as it was in 2019, with an 11% increase for that meal in those months this year compared to a 10% decline in the same period a year ago.
Goldman will reportedly require staff to receive a COVID-19 booster and submit more frequent tests. Employees were previously required to be fully vaccinated, test once a week, and wear masks. The bank has been a proponent of the office, and its CEO has called remote work an "aberration."
The San Francisco-based bank plans to share more details next year on its return to in-office operations. CIBC Chief Economist Avery Shenfeld will present a national perspective of the economic outlook. This will be followed up with a panel discussion with local market leaders about how this translates to the South Florida marketplace.
Macy’s is the latest retailer to double down on vaccination disclosures among its staff.
The retailer is requiring all store and office-based employees to submit proof of their vaccination status in an online platform by Jan. 16, a company spokesperson confirmed to FN. Employees will not be required to share their booster status.
“The health and safety of our colleagues and customers remain top of mind for us,” the spokesperson said. “We are monitoring the situation closely and will continue to comply with federal and local guidelines.”
The New York Times first reported on the mandate, which was announced via a memo to...
The Sonoma County Health Officer is recommending that employers should require their workers to have proof of a coronavirus booster shot. Doctor Sundari Mase issued the recommendation yesterday. Dr. Mase also said that employers should require unvaccinated and unboosted employees to wear surgical masks in indoor workplace settings. County employees may soon have to abide by these new guidelines, as the Board of Supervisors intends to adopt the booster requirement for all employees.
Employees of top firms are willing to give up most office perks, apart from one: on-site daycare. With a worsening shortage of childcare options, company-provided daycare can help attract talent. One mom told Businessweek she would have to get on an 18-month waitlist to receive comparable childcare. The Utah headquarters...
If you’ve been working from home for going on two years, and your spouse bought you some new pants because your company was planning to reopen its offices in January or February — well, you’ll probably have to stand up to show them off on Zoom. The...
An individual claiming to be an Amazon employee took to TikTok to beg shoppers to quit buying their food and drinks from the retail behemoth. A TikTok user with the handle @rxggiv sparked interest after they posted a video of themselves sorting packages at what appears to be an Amazon warehouse. A caption alongside the video asks consumers not to use Amazon for their grocery needs. "A little advice from an Amazon employee...[please] stop buying beverages or food products from Amazon," the video said. The TikTok user explained why they made the video in the comments. @rxggiv...
Walmart is expanding its InHome delivery program and seeking to hire 3,000 drivers. The program allows Walmart employees to enter shoppers' homes to make deliveries. The service will be coming to cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, and Indianapolis in 2022.
This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. BrightDrop has another customer, and a big name at that: Walmart. The General Motors subsidiary announced at CES 2022 that Walmart has reserved 5,000 of BrightDrop's electric delivery vans. The tally includes a mix of the large EV600 and smaller EV410 vans.
BrightDrop, the General Motors subsidiary that builds electric commercial delivery trucks, is rapidly growing its business and customer base, this time with a growing order from FedEx and a new customer: Walmart. BrightDrop said Wednesday that Walmart has signed an agreement to reserve 5,000 EV600 trucks — which resemble brown...
