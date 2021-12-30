What's your New Year's resolution?

Matt Fisher, manager of Broken Spoke Bike Studio in Green Bay, made resolutions in the past to eat healthier and drink less.

"I'm embarrassed to admit that I certainly didn't stick those out," he said.

This year, his New Year's resolution is something he's actually looking forward to.

“I want to get over 4,000 miles on my first cycling goal," said Fisher. "I want to get out a little bit more and do some more fly fishing and bow hunting.”

Ashley and Michelle Guetschow, who live in Suamico, want to enjoy life and do a little self-improvement.

“I would love to travel more," said Michelle. "I want to get out and see more and do more things."

"Be happier with myself," said Ashley.

Some goals are better than others, said Ala Aldahneem , a Business and Professional Coach.

“Good goals would be something that matters to you, not to anybody else, not because other person did it and it's cool and you want to do it," she said. "You want to do something that is meaningful to you and you know, deep down this is something you want.”

Whether your goal is to lose 20 pounds or read 20 books, there are a few ways to really make that resolution a reality.

“Understand what's the 'why' behind it," said Aldahneem. "Why are you trying to achieve this? Why is it important to you?”

Aldahneem recommends making smaller time-bound and measurable goals. The De Pere-based coach is even hosting a seminar at the end of January, called "Actually you CAN," to help people set their intentions and stick to their resolutions.

“We go week by week, month by month, and we focus on why is that important? We focus on the joy around it," she said. "We visualize it, we see it, we make it fun.”

Think less about the thing you’re trying to accomplish and more about the person you want to be, said Kaela Jedda , Ontological Life Coach.

“This year I'm starting to see resolutions that I'm personally really excited about, because it's not they're not things around having a lack in our life, like a need to lose weight or a need to make more money, but instead of seeing resolutions that are really practices of things like, 'I want to practice moving my body every day,' or, 'I want to be in a healthy relationship with food,'” she said. "Being the person that would allow you to show up and take the actions towards your resolution or your declaration will really lead to a fulfilling life and you being the person that you want to be.”

