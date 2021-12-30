ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs martial arts studio offers hiking self-defense class

By Sydnee Stelle
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28vWQv_0dYg3guO00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a mother in Colorado Springs reached out with concerns about hiking safety, CFMAF Martial Arts and Fitness is now offering a new self-defense course specific to hiking safety.

It will be offered in the morning on January 8, and it will cover everything from avoiding an attack in the first place to actually physically fending off an attacker.

Heather and Isaac Costley recommend staying alert on hiking trails and always leaving space between you and other hikers. They also recommend keeping eye contact with others as you pass them on the trails.

If you have a dog with you, the Costleys recommend keeping the dog between you and the attacker to try to scare them off.

If the attacker is determined and still comes at you, you'll be better prepared to fend them off if you have physical practice, which is why CFMAF is offering the class.

To learn more about the class, click here .

The post Colorado Springs martial arts studio offers hiking self-defense class appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Changes considered for Platte Avenue in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One of the busiest corridors in the city, and one of the few streets that crosses the city from east to west, could have some significant changes in its future. KRDO As part of an ongoing corridor study, city planners are looking at several strategies for improving Platte Avenue -- The post Changes considered for Platte Avenue in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Construction industry continues to see boom in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department says the construction industry added a much-needed boost to the economy with the ongoing pandemic. PPRBD says 2021 was another record year for construction. They say one of the biggest things that stood out was the number of apartment complexes that got permitted last year. The post Construction industry continues to see boom in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Reward for info on Memorial Skate Park deadly shooting now $5k

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for a deadly shooting at the Memorial Park Skating Center. On Saturday, Nov. 20, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to Memorial Park on reports of a shooting. At the scene, The post Reward for info on Memorial Skate Park deadly shooting now $5k appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Sunset Park residents without service Wednesday, according to Pueblo Water

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Residents in the Sunset Park area may be without service Wednesday. According to Pueblo Water, customers may experience service interruptions due to ongoing construction between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. of the new Sunset Park Elementary School. The elementary school will remain in session as scheduled. The post Sunset Park residents without service Wednesday, according to Pueblo Water appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado College and UCCS to require COVID-19 booster

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Colorado College in Colorado Springs was the first in the city, and the second university in the state, to require booster vaccines for students, faculty, and staff. Now, the University of Colorado Colorado Springs announced moving forward with in-person classes, booster shots will be required. These requirements come as Southern Colorado The post Colorado College and UCCS to require COVID-19 booster appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

To curb high chance of Christmas tree fires in January, ‘TreeCycle’ offered in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Nearly one-third (30 percent) of U.S. home fires involving Christmas trees occur in January. With this post-holiday fire hazard in mind, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) strongly encourages everyone to keep the festive memories and remove the hazards by disposing of Christmas trees promptly after the holiday season. “As The post To curb high chance of Christmas tree fires in January, ‘TreeCycle’ offered in Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Three grass fires break out from homeless camps in Colorado Springs within 24 hours

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department reports seeing three separate fires related to homeless encampments between Monday evening into Tuesday afternoon. While that might seem like a lot, Captain Mike Smaldino said they get fire calls related to homeless camps almost daily. While all the recent fires in Colorado Springs have The post Three grass fires break out from homeless camps in Colorado Springs within 24 hours appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Retired K-9 Officer Zora, who served Colorado Springs for 8 years, dies at 13

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department announced one of their retired K-9 officers passed away. On Dec. 31, 2021, retired K-9 Officer Zora passed away at the age of 13. According to the department, K-9 Zora served the City of Colorado Springs and the Airport from January 2012 until 2020 as The post Retired K-9 Officer Zora, who served Colorado Springs for 8 years, dies at 13 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Martial Arts#Self Defense#Hiking Trails
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs mayor eyes annexation of ‘No Man’s Land’ between city and Manitou Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Area leaders finished spending millions of dollars last year on improving the unincorporated 1.5-mile corridor of West Colorado Avenue, an area formerly known as "No Man's Land," and now that stretch could eventually become part of the city. Westside Avenue Action Project Last month, while being interviewed by KRDO News The post Colorado Springs mayor eyes annexation of ‘No Man’s Land’ between city and Manitou Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Before and after photos show Colorado neighborhood’s destruction from Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Hundreds of homes were destroyed when a wildfire quickly moved into towns northwest of Denver last week. The Marshall Fire left a path of destruction that was captured by cameras on the ground and in the air, but new photos from above provided by Nearmap show before and after the The post Before and after photos show Colorado neighborhood’s destruction from Marshall Fire appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

First woman in 10 years added to the AdAmAn Club for 100th Pikes Peak trek

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Thursday, the AdAmAn Club started their up Pikes Peak for their 100th annual, two-day News Year's Eve Trek up to the summit of Pikes Peak. This year's climb isn't just historic because it's the 100th time, but for the first time in 10 years, a woman has been added to The post First woman in 10 years added to the AdAmAn Club for 100th Pikes Peak trek appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Lines lasting hours at drive-thru COVID testing sites in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As COVID-19 positivity rates continue to climb in Colorado, the demand for COVID tests continues to rise. In El Paso County, health officials say this demand can be seen at the four community testing sites - lines reminiscent of late 2020. On Thursday, the free drive-thru community testing site at The post Lines lasting hours at drive-thru COVID testing sites in El Paso County appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Hiking
KRDO News Channel 13

Best ways to find your child a COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As kids head back to school after their holiday break and Omicron variant cases continue to surge, it might be on the mind of parents to get their children vaccinated. However, the pediatric Pfizer vaccine, approved for children aged 5-11, is not as widely available as a vaccine or booster The post Best ways to find your child a COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

A look at the top stories on KRDO.com in 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In 2021, there were debates over mask mandates, COVID-19 vaccines, and the presidential election. In Colorado, residents dealt with the uncertainty of the workforce after a pandemic lockdown, moving through life during the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, and coping with one of the state's deadliest mass shootings. Throughout The post A look at the top stories on KRDO.com in 2021 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

As city waits for first flurries, Colorado Springs man makes his own snow

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As Colorado Springs residents wait another month for recorded measurable snowfall in city limits, Bruce Mackenzie-Low is taking matters into his own hands. Born in Arizona, the magic of fresh snowfall hasn't faded for Mackenzie-Low, even decades after his move to Colorado. He made his own snow 20 years ago The post As city waits for first flurries, Colorado Springs man makes his own snow appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Partnership with Springs Utilities and local nonprofit saves money, provides jobs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities is turning copper into gold, so to speak, by recycling old materials and passing the savings on to customers. For more than 25 years, Colorado Springs Utilities has partnered with Community Intersections, a local nonprofit to provide adults with disabilities jobs. Jeremiah Kincaid has been working in The post Partnership with Springs Utilities and local nonprofit saves money, provides jobs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

UCHealth sees COVID positivity rate more than quadruple at Colorado testing sites in just two weeks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- UCHealth says COVID-19 positivity rates have skyrocketed in the past two weeks at their testing clinics across the state of Colorado. According to COVID-19 testing data from UCHealth, the single-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in all of UCHealth has been between 27% and 28% over the past three days. The post UCHealth sees COVID positivity rate more than quadruple at Colorado testing sites in just two weeks appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Tree recycling event continues in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County is teaming up with the City of Colorado Springs and Colorado Springs Utilities to help reduce holiday tree waste and support youth sports through the TreeCycle program. For a suggested minimum donation of $5 per tree, residents can drop off their holiday trees at one of six The post Tree recycling event continues in El Paso County appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Blodgett Peak Fire started by illegal campfire holds at 50% containment, CSFD says

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As of Sunday, the Blodgett Peak Fire is holding at 50% containment according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department The pre-evacuation request for the area has also been lifted. The US Forest Service said the fire on Blodgett Peak was started by an abandoned illegal campfire on Wednesday. A spokesperson The post Blodgett Peak Fire started by illegal campfire holds at 50% containment, CSFD says appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy