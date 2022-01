EL CAJON, Calif. — One of four people killed Monday in a small plane crash in East County San Diego was identified as a nurse and the wife of a recently retired local fire chief in an Instagram post Tuesday by The Oceanside Firefighters Association. The post identified Tina Ward as one of the people on board when the aircraft went down. The post offered condolences to Tina's husband - recently retired Oceanside Fire Chief Joe Ward - and featured a photo of the couple.

EL CAJON, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO