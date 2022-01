Omicron will likely become the dominant strain of the coronavirus in Maine within the next few weeks, a top state health official said Wednesday. Lab results from last week showed that omicron cases accounted for roughly 3 percent of total cases in the state. But it appears that it is spreading rapidly and will crowd out other variants based on various models and evidence from omicron’s spread in other countries, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Nirav Shah said.

MAINE STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO