ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Until You Can Stream ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Online, Here’s How to Pre-Order on Blu-Ray and DVD

By Danielle Directo-Meston
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jZ2SP_0dYg291Z00

Spider-Man: No Way Home has broken pandemic box office records , but not all moviegoers are ready to head to theaters just yet. If you’re wondering how to watch the new Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland at home, you’ll need to wait until the film is available to stream online.

The third film directed by Jon Watts also stars Zendaya as MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Marisa Tomei as May Parker and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds.

Though Disney owns the Marvel Entertainment franchise, Spider-Man: No Way Home ‘s rights are tangled up with Sony Pictures, the film’s distributor. Unlike other Marvel films and series (including the other Spider-Man movies with Holland), Jon Watt’s Peter Parker-powered blockbuster won’t be heading to Disney+ unless the two entertainment giants strike a new deal.

That’s because Disney and Sony have a license-sharing deal that allows the former to use characters for its Marvel Cinematic Universe franchises. You can stream Spider-Man and Marvel films where Holland suits up as the iconic web-slinger on Disney+, but not the Sam Raimi trilogy starring Tobey Maguire or Marc Webb’s Amazing Spider-Man films with Andrew Garfield.

How to Watch All of the Spider-Man Movies Online

You can stream the most recent Spider-Man movies with Holland (except for Spider-Man: No Way Home ) as well as the rest of the MCU movies and shows (including the Avengers franchises and spinoff series) on Disney+ , which costs $8 per month ($80 annually) or $14 to $20 monthly (with and without ads, respectively) for the bundle that includes Hulu and ESPN+. You can also get the Hulu with Live TV package that also comes with Disney+ and ESPN+ for $76 per month.

Disney+ Subscription

$8 monthy


Buy now

Sam Raimi’s trilogy (2002 to 2007) starring Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man is available to stream on Peacock .

Peacock Subscription

$5 to $10 monthy


Buy now

With the exception of Spider-Man: No Way Home , you can rent or buy all of the live-action movies from directors Raimi ( Spider-Man 1 , 2 and 3), Watts ( Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home ) and Webb ( The Amazing Spider-Man 1 and 2 ) on Amazon Prime in addition to the animated film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse . They’re also available to rent or buy on Apple TV and Google Play, among other video-on-demand (VOD) services.

FuboTV has The Amazing Spider-Man 2 plus the first two movies starring Holland; the online streamer starts at $65 per month.

FuboTV Subscription

$65 and up monthly


Buy now

How to Pre-Order Spider-Man: No Way Home on Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital

So, how can you watch Spider-Man: No Way Home from your own couch? Though Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has yet to announce a 2022 release date for the digital and disc versions of the film, you can now pre-order the title online at Amazon, Best Buy and Target.

Amazon is offering price guarantees when you buy Spider-Man: No Way Home for streaming on Prime Video ($20) or on DVD ($20), Blu-Ray ($25) and 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray ($28); the discs also come with a digital copy.

Best Buy has Spider-Man: No Way Home in 4K Ultra HD and Blu-Ray in standard and exclusive Steelbook editions ($28 to $30) and on Blu-Ray DVD ($24). All include a digital copy of the movie.

Target’s exclusive fan art edition ($28) of Spider-Man: No Way Home on Blu-Ray comes with collectible cards. The retailer also offers the film on DVD ($20), standard Blu-Ray ($24) and 4K UHD Blu-Ray ($30) with digital copies included.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Standard Edition 4K UHD and Blu-Ray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oyP2t_0dYg291Z00

Buy: Pre-Order ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ 4K UHD Blu-Ray $27.99

Spider-Man: No Way Home Steelbook Edition 4K UHD and Blu-Ray (Best Buy Exclusive)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14oYnu_0dYg291Z00

Pre-Order 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Steelbook Edition 4K UHD Blu-Ray

$30


Buy now

Spider-Man: No Way Home Fan Art Edition 4K UHD and Blu-Ray (Target Exclusive)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07nQMy_0dYg291Z00

Pre-Order 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Fan Art Edition 4K UHD Blu-Ray

$28


Buy now

Spider-Man: No Way Home Blu-Ray DVD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2svzOt_0dYg291Z00

Buy: Pre-Order ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Blu-Ray DVD $24.99

Spider-Man: No Way Home DVD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JvNPW_0dYg291Z00

Buy: Pre-Order ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ DVD $19.99

Spider-Man: No Way Home HD on Amazon Prime

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gekfs_0dYg291Z00

Buy: Pre-Order ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ HD on Amazon Prime $19.99

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO Sells $400M Stake to Nexon

AGBO, the artist-led independent banner led by Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo, has received a $400 million minority investment from Nexon Co., the Japanese video game maker. The deal, which values AGBO at $1.1 billion as Nexon takes a 38 percent stake, will accelerate the global expansion of Nexon’s existing and new franchise intellectual property into film and TV and fuel AGBO as it develops, produces and owns tentpole-led entertainment universes reaching global audiences via games and virtual world experiences. “We’ve proven early success at AGBO to create entertainment franchises at a global scale, and this investment from Nexon allows...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man’ Soars Past $600M Domestically; ‘King’s Man’ Beats ‘Matrix’

Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home rang in 2022 in style, earning another $52.7 million over New Year’s weekend to become the 10th biggest film in history at the domestic box office after collecting $609.9 million through Sunday, not adjusted for inflation. Globally, the webslinger has set a slew of records, including becoming the first film of the pandemic era to clear the $1 billion threshold at the worldwide box office, a feat it accomplished without China. Spider-Man is a huge win for Sony and starts off the new year on a positive note for Hollywood and stressed-out theater owners. It’s...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

“It’s a Leaner, Meaner Business”: Hollywood Braces for Volatile 2022 Box Office

Hollywood studio executives breathed a sigh of relief in October and November when overall moviegoing comfort levels hit an average 76 percent, the best of the COVID-19 era. While consumers ages 35 and older still were more nervous than their younger counterparts, progress was being made. Yet those comfort levels plummeted 10 points to 66 percent by Christmas — the lowest since August, during the delta wave — as COVID-19 cases spiked again due to the omicron variant, according to National Research Group, which polls moviegoers on a weekly basis. The box office recovery was again in peril. Sure, December superhero...
MOVIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Sam Raimi
Person
Marisa Tomei
Person
Zendaya
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Marc Webb
Person
Jon Watts
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Inside the Magic

‘Ant-Man 3’ to Introduce Marvel’s Dumbest Villain EVER

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters until July 28, 2023, but the third installment of the MCU’s tiniest hero will take Marvel fans to a whole new realm. So far, the biggest news to come from Ant-Man 3 is a genuinely horrible logo that fans ridiculed. But a new leaked rumor suggests that Scott Lang AKA Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne AKA Wasp (Evangeline Lily) will take on one of the most Marvel Comics villains – MODOK.
MOVIES
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
MOVIES
BGR.com

This action-packed sci-fi movie on Netflix has everyone glued to their screens

Rian Johnson has had one of the more interesting careers of any director currently working. Back in 2005, he announced his presence with the noir thriller called Brick, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 12 years later, he was behind the camera on Star Wars: The Last Jedi directing Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Daisy Ridley. Few modern movies have generated such an intense reaction. Johnson rebounded quickly with Knives Out, which received near-universal praise from critics and moviegoers. But today, we’re hitting rewind to discuss one of Rian Johnson’s earlier successes: Looper.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This gruesome vampire movie on Netflix is almost too creepy to watch

It’s been true all year, and will remain so for the foreseeable future: Horror fans aren’t in danger of running out of fresh content to binge on Netflix anytime soon. The 2010 movie Let Me In, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is but the latest addition to the streamer’s library that’s already chock-a-block with scary shows and big-budget flicks that are perfect fright night fare for any lover of the genre.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvd#Blu Ray Disc#Pre Order#No Way Home#Marvel Entertainment#Sony Pictures#Mcu#Avengers#Hulu#Espn#Disney Subscription
Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Surprisingly Features Stan Lee After Cameos Were Banned

The latest entry into Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), is breaking all kinds of records. From the biggest pandemic-era debut to netting Sony Pictures a sizeable sum in profit, Tom Holland’s most recent venture as the New York web-slinger has proven to be lucrative all around.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

The Supreme Court May Cancel ‘Spider-Man’s Future

After Spider-Man world domination, the Supreme Court may intervene amid a series of copyright termination lawsuits. As Tom Holland leaves the web-slinger behind, there may come a point when Disney and Sony have to fight for their most lucrative characters. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) just made history when it...
CONGRESS & COURTS
epicstream.com

Jamie Foxx Had One Condition in Spider-Man: No Way Home Return

What makes Spider-Man: No Way Home more exciting is that the villains of the previous movies are coming back and their respective actors will be reprising their roles as the big baddies of the film. One of those iconic portrayals is that of Jamie Foxx who played Electro in the version of Andrew Garfield but before his return, he has been promised one condition.
MOVIES
Variety

I Hated ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ But the Academy Should Absolutely Nominate It for Best Picture (Column)

Yes, I hated “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” It’s a movie that I’m a total annoying curmudgeonly naysayer about. So even though my antipathy isn’t the topic of this column, why hide it? Go ahead, throw tomatoes at me. But understand that I’m actually on your side. I hated the film for two reasons. The way the multiverse concept plays out is, in my opinion, a half-baked and unsatisfying mess. “No Way Home” has none of the head-spinning flair and three-dimensional-chess logic that was so hypnotic in “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” the bedazzling 2018 animated landmark that is one of the all-time...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Google
CNET

Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more

2022 is the year of sequels (again) 2022 is a big year at the box office, as pandemic-delayed sequels and blockbusters get crunched into theaters at last. We'll see not one but two Batmans, plus multiple multiverses as DC and Marvel unleash their latest flicks. Indiana Jones, Top Gun and Avatar also launch long-awaited sequels, but there are a few original movies in there, too.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: Tom Holland Surprised Chris Evans in Marvel Audition by Doing a Flip

With six Marvel Cinematic Universe appearances now under his belt and his third flagship Spider-Man movie breaking box office records around the world, it's safe to say that Tom Holland is the definitive wall-crawler for some Marvel fans. Holland landed the part of Spider-Man back in 2015, just over a year after Andrew Garfield's final Spider-Man movie was released to poor reviews and less-than-stellar box office, and he's been with us ever since. Finding Holland for the part was a key component for Marvel Studios when they secured a deal with Sony to make Spider-Man movies and one moment in his audition may have been what really helped him land the part, actually flipping around.
MOVIES
WANE 15

2021 box office closes with more fireworks for ‘Spider-Man’

NEW YORK (AP) — Hollywood closed out 2021 with more fireworks at the box office for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which topped all films for the third straight week and already charts among the highest-grossing films ever. But even with all the champagne popping for “No Way Home,” the film industry heads into 2022 with plenty of […]
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Movies and Series Coming in 2022: Full MCU Schedule

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow across the Multiverse in 2022. After 2020 became the first year without a Marvel Studios movie since 2009, a pandemic-defying Marvel ushered in Phase 4 of the MCU with an expansion onto the small screen that was anything but "small." In January, the Emmy-winning WandaVision premiered on Disney+ as the first Marvel Studios original series, followed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the multiverse-unleashing Loki, the studios' first-ever animated series What If...?, and holiday hit Hawkeye. In December, after the release of blockbusters Black Widow, Shang-Chi, and Eternals, Marvel wrapped 2021 with Sony's Spider-Man: No Way Home, the first film to do what only a spider can: become the only $1 billion-grossing movie of the pandemic era.
MOVIES
Deadline

Disney Claims $1.17B, While Sony Says $1B+: The Conundrum Of The 2021 Domestic Box Office Marketshare

“Are you really doing a domestic box office marketshare piece?” Such is the whine from several studio insiders and corp comms folk. Of course, we are. Why wouldn’t we? In the best and worst of times, in the published horserace of box office dollars, we still need to know where the studios stand when all the dust settles — even if the pandemic kept business at bay with $4.55 billion for 2021 in U.S. and Canada, below the expected $5.2 billion. What continues to frustrate many major studio theatrical executives in this annual exercise is how the Disney-Fox merger continues to tip the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy