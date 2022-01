In the fabled good old days, many businesses distributed calendars to their customers, with the approach of the New Year. In the 1950’s, there were no store displays of expensive calendars reflecting enthusiasm for almost every conceivable hobby or interest. A calendar was a complimentary gift to the customer for his or her patronage, a token of goodwill useful to everyone. It also supplied free advertising for stores and businesses.

