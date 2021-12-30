ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Center, KS

Valley Center police asking for help in finding individual who shot cat

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
KSN News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D65M4_0dYg1LUp00

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — The Valley Center Police Department (VCPD) and Valley Center Animal Control are asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual(s) who shot a cat.

Denver, an orange Persian, was out exploring on Sunday, Dec. 26, when he was shot, according to VCPD.

Denver lives in the Valley Creek Subdivision, but Valley Center police say the shooting might have happened in the Wetland Park area.

Virus postpones Westminster Kennel Club’s annual dog show

Denver was hit by a saboted pellet that came from an air rifle, according to VCPD.

Denver survived the shooting, but will have to live the rest of his life with the pellet inside his chest cavity.

Valley Center police and Valley Center Animal Control ask that if you have any information that would help identify the person(s) responsible for this to please call animal control at 316-755-7325 .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 2

Related
KSN News

Fire departments win 27th annual Wichita/Sedgwick County Battle of the Badges

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita and Sedgwick County firefighters won the 27th annual Battle of the Badges.  It’s the third straight year the fire departments have lifted the trophy, beating out law enforcement and EMS in the competition. With first responders’ efforts and donors’ generosity, the Red Cross of South Central and Southeast Kansas collected more than 1,400 donations from Dec. 13 through […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Two Salina people killed in car crash in Oklahoma

KAY COUNTY, Okla. (KSNW) — Two people from Salina are dead after a vehicle crashed into a barrier wall in Kay County, Oklahoma, near Tonkawa. Troopers say 22-year-old Xavier Mitchell was driving a 2016 Nissan Sentra north on I-35, around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday when he veered to the right and hit a barrier wall before […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Valley Center, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Valley Center, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSN News

Man charged in fatal stabbing, first homicide of the year in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Bel Aire man has been charged in a fatal stabbing that took place on Sunday, January 2. It was the first homicide of the year in Wichita. Bryce Johnston, 27, made his first appearance before a judge Wednesday afternoon. As he appeared on camera, he yelled, “Rapture!” Then, he apologized. […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Oklahoma man charged for trying to pay with fake money in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An Oklahoma man has been charged for trying to pay with fake money in Wichita. The man, 38-year-old Chad Johnson, of Oklahoma, is accused of passing six counterfeit $50 bills to a business in August 2021 and passing three $100 bills to a business in September 2021. A federal grand jury […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Suspect in Kansas insulin pump theft identified by police

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The woman responsible for stealing a 19-year-old’s car, insulin pump and other personal belongings has been identified by the Topeka Police Department. According to TPD Lieutenant Manuel Munoz, the suspect has been identified as Jessica Dawn Riley-Perkins. UPDATE: This person was identified, located and later arrested and booked into jail. Additional details […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Cat#Weather#Ksnw#Vcpd#Westminster Kennel Club#Ksn Tv
KSN News

Wichita man charged for making fake money

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man has been charged for making fake money. The man, 57-year-old Johnny Hockaday, of Wichita, is accused of manufacturing and possessing counterfeit federal currency of various denominations in 2019 and attempting to defraud a business using four counterfeit $100 bills in September 2021. A federal grand jury in Wichita […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

Alabama man headed to ER drives off hospitals elevated parking lot

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A 66-year-old man headed to the emergency room at Stringfellow Hospital in Anniston drove off their elevated parking lot Wednesday, police said. Anniston Police Chief Nick Bowles told CBS 42 on Wednesday afternoon that the man “overshot his parking place” on an elevated parking deck and fell about 15 feet. A […]
ANNISTON, AL
KSN News

DCFS worker stabbed to death during home visit

THAYER, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Diedra Silas, a 36-year-old child protection specialist with the Department of Children and Family Services was stabbed to death while performing a home visit in Thayer on Tuesday afternoon. The Sangamon County Coroner’s office performed an autopsy on Silas Wednesday morning, and said the woman died of “multiple sharp force injuries […]
THAYER, IL
KSN News

Video: Thieves smash ATM, steal it from Wichita barbershop

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police are searching for the people who stole an ATM early Tuesday morning near 13th and Hillside. O.G.’s Barber Shop, 3115 E. 13th St. North, has surveillance video of the theft happening just before 3 a.m. It shared the video with KSN. The video shows a red crew cab pickup […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy