Knicks' Alec Burks: Not starting Wednesday

Toppin accumulated 19 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 45 minutes during Sunday's 120-105 loss to the Raptors. The Dayton product struggled in his first career start Friday when he totaled just five points and seven rebounds, however, Toppin flipped the script Sunday with a solid effort in the loss. The 6-foot-9 forward figures to see plenty of run going forward as Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and Nerlens Noel are all currently in the league's health and safety protocols. If Toppin continues to see 45 minutes for the time being, he remains a sneaky strong fantasy option.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO