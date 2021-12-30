ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerade notebook: Training center takes off

By Paul Schofield
 10 days ago
Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Connellsville’s Jared Keslar (blue) battles Roberto Padilla of St. Joseph Regional (NJ) at 160 pounds at the Powerade Tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Keslar won 3-1 in overtime.

When Norwin wrestling coach Kyle Martin and assistant Jarod King started the Knights Regional Training Center this summer, they had a five-year plan.

The center, for wrestlers in 250-mile radius, is to help prepare wrestlers for the world and Olympic teams in freestyle and Greco Roman.

Overwhelming success has put the program on fast forward.

“It’s unbelievable how fast things have progressed,” Martin said. “We trained 18 PIAA placewinners and many others this summer. It caught us off guard how successful we became.”

The center, at Norwin High School, is opened to anyone to train. Martin is a USA Gold Level Coach and King is a NCAA champion.

Roth returning

Latrobe junior Nathan Roth will begin his season Jan. 5 when the Wildcats visit Hempfield.

Wildcats’ coach Mark Mears said he’ll also be ready for the Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association tournament Jan. 7-8.

Roth, who is recovering from offseason surgery, has been an unlucky wrestler the past two seasons.

An injury in the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals ended his freshman season. He was 33-5.

A controversial slam in the WPIAL Class 3A consolation round ended his sophomore season. He is 52-13 in his career.

Largest field

There were 65 teams entered the 55th Powerade Tournament, the largest field ever.

There were teams from Ohio, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, New York and Illinois.

Blair Academy, however, was a little short-handed after some of its wrestlers were held out because of covid-19 concerns.

