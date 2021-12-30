ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Nearly half of the capabilities of hyper scalars are in the United States

By Herb Brewer
 6 days ago

The number of large data centers operated by hyperscale providers increased to 700 in the third quarter. The United States accounts for 49% of the capacity of these data centers, which is measured by the critical information technology burden. This is clear from the statistics of the Synergy Research...

eia.gov

In 2020, the United States produced the least CO2 emissions from energy in nearly 40 years

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Monthly Energy Review. Note: Click for full U.S. CO2 emissions chart. In 2020, as the country responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, CO2 emissions from energy consumption in the United States fell to the lowest level since 1983. The 4.6 billion metric tons (Bmt) of CO2 emitted in 2020 was an 11% decrease from 2019, the largest annual decrease on record, according to our Monthly Energy Review. Our new U.S. CO2 emissions from energy consumption by source and sector chart illustrates CO2 emissions by energy source and sector.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Taylor Daily Press

Nearly 2,400 international flights have been canceled in the United States

Southwest Airlines was forced to cancel 471 international flights, with one-fifth of its scheduled flights departing from or to the United States, while the airline’s 187 flights were delayed. Regional carrier Skywest canceled 422 flights and had to drop 65 flights. Among major airlines, Delta Airlines cut one-tenth of...
LIFESTYLE
Daily record of more than 1 million corona infections in the United States

This is the highest number of infections in a country that has been reported worldwide since the onset of the corona epidemic. In addition, it is almost twice the previous daily record (590,000) set four days ago, in the US. The highest number of corona infections per day outside the United States was reported in India on May 7, 2021. More than 414,000 people tested positive that day.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Amazon develops an infotainment system with parent company Opel Stellantis – picture and sound – news

Amazon and car maker Stellantis will collaborate to develop software for the infotainment system in the manufacturer’s cars starting in 2024. This program will receive support for Alexa. Additionally, Stellantis will provide electric delivery trucks to Amazon. From 2024, the Stellaantis car brands’ infotainment systems will include dashboard software...
BUSINESS
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

'I told you to stay home!' Healthcare worker busts patient who tested positive for COVID-19 out shopping just HOURS after getting her result - as US hits new daily case record

A healthcare worker has publicly called out a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 but went out shopping instead of isolating. TikTok user @eliicoco shamed the risky behavior on TikTok while she was at a Ross store after she got off from work. While waiting to pay, she noticed a...
TV & VIDEOS
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
chronicle99.com

4th Stimulus Check Payments Could Be Deposited Into Accounts In 2022 Without Lawmaker Approval

The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire, and health experts warn that though the symptoms are mild, the healthcare system could be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new patients. In addition, Americans are calling for recurring payment relief to tackle the latest economic woes precipitated by the surge in COVID cases. Petitions are being organized, with one petition reaching almost three million signatures.
CONGRESS & COURTS
weatherboy.com

Out of Control Russian Rocket Update: Caribbean or U.S. East Coast Possible Impact Zones Today

An updated forecast released today suggests that an out-of-control Russian rocket tumbling back towards Earth could strike this afternoon around 1:24 pm ET, perhaps near or over the islands of the eastern Caribbean. In an updated forecast shared by Joseph Remis on satflare.com and Twitter, it shows the rocket, or what’s left of it, coming down around Anguilla, Barbuda, and Saint Kitts and Nevis shortly after lunchtime today. Because the rocket is uncontrolled and could shift around erratically as it enters the Earth’s atmosphere, impact could occur outside of that estimated strike time by as much as two hours. If the rocket stayed aloft for another orbit, the next possible path it could take would bring it near the entire U.S. east coast, with the out-of-control mass crossing over southern Florida near West Palm Beach on the east coast and exiting over the Everglades National Park on the west coast, crossing over the central Florida Keys on its way over Cuba. This out-of-control Russian rocket is the Persei upper stage rocket which carried a dummy payload into space as part of Russia’s Angara A5 rocket test.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

