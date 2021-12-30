APD chief calls on suspect accused in deadly hit-and-run to turn himself in

FROM LOCAL CREATORS
Woman sues Samsung for $1.8M after cell phone gets stuck inside her vaginaSharieKing99Albuquerque, NM
Storm System Expected to Reach the Southern Rockies; New Mexico Will See Severe Storms on Sunday, Forecasters SayBryan DijkhuizenAlbuquerque, NM
Strong Winds and Rising Temperatures Forecasted For Albuquerque This WeekBryan DijkhuizenAlbuquerque, NM
Temperatures To Rise in New Mexico; Strongs Winds Forecasted For Christmas EveBryan DijkhuizenAlbuquerque, NM
Exploring AlbuquerqueCatchCarriAlbuquerque, NM
Related
APD searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for the pickup involved in a hit-and-run. Police say on December 27 at around 9:51 p.m., Joseph Benavidez was walking in the center lane on eastbound Menaul near San Pedro. That’s when a pickup hit Benavidez, the pickup stopped for a few seconds then took off. […]
2 accused of murdering man over bike
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of shooting a man over a stolen bicycle. Police say 28-year-old Breon Kindred spotted Lavon King riding what he believed to be his stolen bike on Pennsylvania near Zuni. They say 28-year-old Davon Pritchett was riding a moped; they both pulled over […]
Woman accused of shoplifting from Target more than 60 times
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for the person who stole from Target more than 60 times. A warrant is out for the arrest of Feliz Sanchez. She’s accused of stealing more than $37,000 from stores between September 2020 and March 2021 and that includes everything from headphones to cameras. In at […]
APD provides details on Dec. 2 officer-involved shooting involving teen suspect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department provided some details in the Dec. 2 officer-involved shooting that took place at the Villa Hermosa Apartments near Coors Blvd. and I-40. APD held a news conference on Tuesday. The department previously reported that the incident started around 7:30 a.m. when officers were notified of shots fired near the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Court documents: Teen suspect in NYE shooting says he thought gun was not loaded
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico teen who shot and killed a 17-year-old at a New Year’s Eve Party may have thought a gun was unloaded. New Mexico State Police arrested 18-year-old Joaquin Sanchez on Sunday. Court documents say the teens were drinking at Sanchez’s home in Ribera in San Miguel County. At one point, Sanchez […]
Man suspected in series of armed robberies released
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man police believe could be linked to about a dozen robberies is out of jail while he awaits trial. So far, Zechariah Crane is charged with three armed robberies around Albuquerque just after Thanksgiving at a Smith’s, a Target and a Walmart — making off with around $1,500. Investigators believe Crane […]
3 facing charges for stolen vehicles found in Santa Fe
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County deputies found a cluster of stolen vehicles in a wooded area and arrested three people at the scene. Jeremy Foreman, Kimberly Chavez and Pedro Morales Bustos were taken into custody on Sunday. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call from a man who says […]
BCSO: Armed robbery suspect leads deputies on a high-speed chase
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An armed robbery suspect is facing several charges after leading deputies on a high-speed chase. Deputies say 22-year-old Aron Leon pointed a gun at a woman at the Wells Fargo at Rio Bravo and Second Street. Deputies say she withdrew all of her money and Leon took off. Deputies spotted Leon’s jeep […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Video shows traffic stop that lead to New Mexico police chief being charged
CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re now getting a look at what led up to a New Mexico police chief using a taser on a driver during a traffic stop in another city. The video shows the tense back and forth, and the driver calling the chief out for overstepping his bounds. The District Attorney’s Office ended […]
Socorro woman facing charges after taking group of teens on vandalism spree
SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico woman is accused again of taking kids out on crime sprees. This time, police said she drove around town with teens, shooting out windows with slingshots. Thousands of dollars of damage to at least six businesses and damage to two cars in the area is what Socorro Police responded […]
Suspected ransomware attack forces closure of most Bernalillo County buildings
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected ransomware attack has resulted in Bernalillo County taking the affected county systems offline and has also led to severed network connections. The county reports that most Bernalillo County buildings are closed to the public on Wednesday, Jan. 5 however, employees are working remotely and can assist the public as much as […]
New details emerge in case of NH girl missing for 2 years
New details are emerging in the case of Harmony Montgomery, the young New Hampshire girl who was missing for two years before it was reported to police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Catron County sheriff under investigation for embezzlement
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Attorney General’s Office has now launched a criminal investigation into a top county official for suspected criminal activity; it all started when Catron County workers saw something concerning. Those local officials contacted the state auditor’s office and asked them to look into some of the spendings in the sheriff’s office. The […]
Curry Co. deputy dies of COVID-19 complications
CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The community of Clovis is mourning the loss of a sheriff’s deputy. Curry County Deputy Bryan Vannatta died this week from COVID complications after becoming ill on December 18. There are three generations of law enforcement in the Vannatta family. His grandfather was an FBI agent and his father was a former […]
Santa Fe Co. Sheriff’s Office search for man who led them on chase
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man they say led them on a chase. The sheriff’s office says David Kenny Lizer has three warrants for his arrest including two failure to appear charges and for not paying fines on fraudulent use of a credit card. […]
Suspect wanted in Young Dolph murder
Justin Johnson, 23, is wanted for shooting and killing Young Dolph on Nov. 17. The rapper was killed in a shooting at a cookie shop in Memphis.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Traveling nurse working in Albuquerque targeted by thieves
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A traveling nurse who came all the way from North Carolina says this could be her last stint in Albuquerque after falling prey to thieves. What they took, was essential to her livelihood. Tammy Harris was just five days away from the end of her eight-week contract in Albuquerque when she found […]
Man charged in New Year’s Eve party homicide
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State police arrested a man they say killed a guest at this New Year’s Eve party. Joaquin Sanchez, 18, is charged with second-degree murder and negligent use of a deadly weapon. They say he and a 17-year-old were arguing during a party at Sanchez’s home. During the fight, he shot the teen […]
Questions about possible sentencing emerge in Washington Middle School shooting case
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are some questions about the sentence a 13-year-old could face if found guilty of murdering a classmate. Juan Saucedo Jr. is accused of shooting 13-year-old Benny Hargrove at Washington Middle School in August after Hargrove confronted him about bullying other students. Related coverage Family, friends honor Washington Middle School student Bennie […]
Video shows crews rescuing 21 people stuck on tram cars at Sandia Peak
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office released new video on Wednesday of the Sandia Peak Tramway rescue. BCSO’s Metro Air Unit helped 21 people, consisting of employees from the tram, as well as the TEN 3 restaurant, off the tram on New Year’s Day. The group became stranded when the weather caused the cable […]
KRQE News 13
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weatherhttps://krqe.com
Comments / 4