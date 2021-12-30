ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

APD chief calls on suspect accused in deadly hit-and-run to turn himself in

By Alyssa Bitsie
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 7 days ago

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

APD searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for the pickup involved in a hit-and-run. Police say on December 27 at around 9:51 p.m., Joseph Benavidez was walking in the center lane on eastbound Menaul near San Pedro. That’s when a pickup hit Benavidez, the pickup stopped for a few seconds then took off. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

2 accused of murdering man over bike

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of shooting a man over a stolen bicycle. Police say 28-year-old Breon Kindred spotted Lavon King riding what he believed to be his stolen bike on Pennsylvania near Zuni. They say 28-year-old Davon Pritchett was riding a moped; they both pulled over […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman accused of shoplifting from Target more than 60 times

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for the person who stole from Target more than 60 times. A warrant is out for the arrest of Feliz Sanchez. She’s accused of stealing more than $37,000 from stores between September 2020 and March 2021 and that includes everything from headphones to cameras. In at […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD provides details on Dec. 2 officer-involved shooting involving teen suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department provided some details in the Dec. 2 officer-involved shooting that took place at the Villa Hermosa Apartments near Coors Blvd. and I-40. APD held a news conference on Tuesday. The department previously reported that the incident started around 7:30 a.m. when officers were notified of shots fired near the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

Man suspected in series of armed robberies released

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man police believe could be linked to about a dozen robberies is out of jail while he awaits trial. So far, Zechariah Crane is charged with three armed robberies around Albuquerque just after Thanksgiving at a Smith’s, a Target and a Walmart — making off with around $1,500. Investigators believe Crane […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

3 facing charges for stolen vehicles found in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County deputies found a cluster of stolen vehicles in a wooded area and arrested three people at the scene. Jeremy Foreman, Kimberly Chavez and Pedro Morales Bustos were taken into custody on Sunday. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call from a man who says […]
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harold Medina
KRQE News 13

Suspected ransomware attack forces closure of most Bernalillo County buildings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected ransomware attack has resulted in Bernalillo County taking the affected county systems offline and has also led to severed network connections. The county reports that most Bernalillo County buildings are closed to the public on Wednesday, Jan. 5 however, employees are working remotely and can assist the public as much as […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apd#Central#Nexstar Media Inc#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

Former Catron County sheriff under investigation for embezzlement

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Attorney General’s Office has now launched a criminal investigation into a top county official for suspected criminal activity; it all started when Catron County workers saw something concerning. Those local officials contacted the state auditor’s office and asked them to look into some of the spendings in the sheriff’s office. The […]
CATRON COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Curry Co. deputy dies of COVID-19 complications

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) –  The community of Clovis is mourning the loss of a sheriff’s deputy. Curry County Deputy Bryan Vannatta died this week from COVID complications after becoming ill on December 18. There are three generations of law enforcement in the Vannatta family. His grandfather was an FBI agent and his father was a former […]
CURRY COUNTY, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Traveling nurse working in Albuquerque targeted by thieves

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A traveling nurse who came all the way from North Carolina says this could be her last stint in Albuquerque after falling prey to thieves. What they took, was essential to her livelihood. Tammy Harris was just five days away from the end of her eight-week contract in Albuquerque when she found […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man charged in New Year’s Eve party homicide

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State police arrested a man they say killed a guest at this New Year’s Eve party. Joaquin Sanchez, 18, is charged with second-degree murder and negligent use of a deadly weapon. They say he and a 17-year-old were arguing during a party at Sanchez’s home. During the fight, he shot the teen […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Questions about possible sentencing emerge in Washington Middle School shooting case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are some questions about the sentence a 13-year-old could face if found guilty of murdering a classmate. Juan Saucedo Jr. is accused of shooting 13-year-old Benny Hargrove at Washington Middle School in August after Hargrove confronted him about bullying other students. Related coverage Family, friends honor Washington Middle School student Bennie […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy