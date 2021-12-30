ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

30A “Trump Won” and “Let’s go Brandon” banners still flying

By Jake Holter
WMBB
WMBB
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dNifa_0dYfwIUp00

SEAGROVE BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Seagrove Beach homeowner flying the “Trump Won” and “Let’s go Brandon” banners is not backing down in his fight against Walton County.

Marvin Peavy was found in non-compliance with Walton County code last month for the almost three-story-tall banners.

New public beach access coming to Walton County

The code prohibits signage of any kind along the scenic corridor where he lives.

Peavy is still being fined $50 a day for being in violation of the county’s sign ordinance along scenic highway 30A.

He was originally cited in October and said he now owes over $4,000.

He said he has no plans of taking the banners down.

“We haven’t paid any fines yet,” Peavy said. “We are trying not to pay the fines because we believe we have our First Amendment right so we are standing up to the county here.”

Walton County community steps up to bring Freeport man’s home to code

Peavy said he is going to Walton County court in the next couple of weeks to argue the constitutionality of the ordinance.

He said they will take it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court if need be.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 299

James swanson
6d ago

so anytime there are rules that you don't agree with just keep doing what you're doing because you believe it's your first amendment right to do so?

Reply(12)
31
three two one
6d ago

Walton County code prohibits signage of any kind along the scenic corridor where he lives. This has nothing to do with free speech.

Reply(8)
26
Gary Coles
6d ago

I just read the ordinance for Walton County signage, and as far as I can see, he is in his right to have these banners since they (as far as my reading) do not violate the ordinance.

Reply(4)
15
Related
WMBB

State leaders spoke with Bay Co. residents during annual delegation meeting

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Local legislators wrapped up a day full of delegation meetings across the Panhandle, with the final meeting in Panama City. These sessions take place each year before the start of the legislative session in Tallahassee. Most of the people who showed up were affiliated with either local governments or local […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Regional FedEx distribution center coming to Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla (WMBB) – The Bay County Economic Development Alliance’s “Project Rocket” has been revealed to be a regional FedEx ground distribution center serving customers from Pensacola to Tallahassee. This new facility will bring about 200 jobs over the next three years. “It’s very exciting because we have been working very hard to get […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Local restaurants increase service fees in Bay and Walton

BAY AND WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – If you have dined in at some local restaurants lately you may have noticed extra services fees on the receipt. Many restaurants have added charges, in some cases as much as 20% of the total bill. Some of the restaurants have explanations, but for others, it is still […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Jackson County citizens request funding from state lawmakers

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — On Tuesday, state lawmakers heard a long list of items in Jackson County to take with them to Tallahassee next week. Senator George Gainer and Representative Brad Drake met with Jackson County citizens and employees to discuss county concerns. Residents spoke one-by-one, asking for funding from state representatives at the legislative […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Freeport, FL
County
Walton County, FL
City
Brandon, FL
Walton County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WMBB

New lumber business coming to Parker

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — Locals will soon have a new option for buying lumber: Fulcrum Building Group will be opening a branch in Parker. “I’m excited about any new industry that we can bring to our city to make some money for the town,” Parker Mayor Andrew Kelly said. The company owns high-tech lumber yards […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

New Fed Ex facility coming to Port Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new 251,000 square-foot FedEx Ground facility is coming to Port Panama City. The operation will be located in the Port of Panama City’s Intermodal Distribution Center on U.S. Highway-231 in Panama City. “The 33-acre site was chosen, in part, because of its ease of access to major highways, proximity […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Man O’ Wars washing up on Bay and Walton County beaches

BAY AND WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Safety officials are not only warning against rough Gulf waters this weekend but also Portuguese Man O’ Wars. The Man O’ Wars are washing up on Walton and Bay County beaches. According to a tweet from the South Walton Fire District, they said while the Man O’ Wars’ […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Marianna’s plans for 2022

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Marianna city officials just ended what they believe to be a great year of improvements, but they said 2022 plans are going to be even more impactful. Marianna City Manager Jim Dean said the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity provided $30 mil. from hurricane mitigation funds. “We were successful with two […]
MARIANNA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Signage#The U S Supreme Court
WMBB

Where can I find a COVID-19 rapid test?

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — Many people are struggling to find take-home COVID-19 tests and rapid tests, but Pancare is not running low on rapid COVID-19 tests. “Rapid tests, we’re guaranteed an allotted amount each week,” Pancare Marketing Coordinator Ashley Kelley said. “We’ve held that steady since we were able to get the rapid tests. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

City of Springfield ends months-long budget freeze

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Springfield city officials are feeling a lot better about the city’s financial condition. In October, they froze spending on almost everything other than essential expenses. Monday night, they voted to lift that freeze. The major concern was debt from the city’s $7 million line of credit for Hurricane Michael debris clean-up. […]
SPRINGFIELD, FL
WMBB

City of Lynn Haven to hold public workshop on multiple projects

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Lynn Haven will hold a public workshop discussing the Rails to Trails and Marina Island Projects on Wednesday, January 5. This is an open forum. Construction Management and Development Inc. President, Scott Stay, and Project Manager, Joel Brown, will be presenting. The meeting will take place at […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBB

Local teen giving back to homeless with food

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local teenager is doing her part to feed the homeless. 18-year-old Caitlin Holmes has built a mini-food pantry as part of a senior project for her girl scout group. The pantry is similar to mini-libraries. It’s located at the corner of Beach Drive and Luverne Avenue by the Panama […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Tornado confirmed in Defuniak Springs

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla (WMBB) — The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down Sunday near Defuniak Springs. Agency meteorologists surveyed the area affected Monday morning and said this type of weather event is pretty rare for the time of year. “We confirmed that there was a brief EF0 tornado that touched down and […]
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WMBB

Wewahitchka aerospace company plans to make space travel a reality

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Gulf County aerospace company is preparing for space travel, but there’s no rocket involved. Skyborne Technology plans to offer regular people luxury rides to the edge of the atmosphere. For the last few years, Skyborne Technology has been developing an airship for disaster relief, now the company is working on […]
WEWAHITCHKA, FL
WMBB

Statistics show human trafficking is on the rise in the Panhandle

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Human trafficking is a crime that can be hard to spot, and with platforms like social media, it’s happening more than you think. January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month. The 14th Judicial Circuit Human Trafficking Task Force serves six Panhandle counties, and board member, Dr. Laurie Lawrence said […]
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Multiple Bay County food giveaways to take place next week

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two food giveaways will take place this upcoming week for those in need of emergency food assistance. Monday, January 3, the Gulf Beach Presbyterian Church will hold a community food pantry from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The food pantry also accepts donations. If you would like to donate non-perishable […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

COVID hospitalizations stay low despite rise in positive cases

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) – COVID-19 testing slots are filling up quickly as the omicron variant takes over. Local health officials say omicron is the most contagious variant yet.  Data from the Florida Department of Health shows positive cases of COVID-19 in Bay County have quadrupled in the last week. Lindsay Nobles, the Infection Prevention […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Possible tornado damage in Walton County

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — A possible tornado touched down in the area of Bellini Rd in DeFuniak Springs, damaging several homes in the area, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. “A tornado touched down and just hopped across the road,” WCSO Lt. Johnny Jordan, said. “It pulled some of the roof off one […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
914K+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy