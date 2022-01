The Dallas Cowboys currently lead the NFL in takeaways, thanks in large part to rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and second-year defensive back Trevon Diggs. The Cowboys’ 33 takeaways are tied for the most in the NFL, sharing the lead with the Indianapolis Colts, while their 25 interceptions are the most in the league. The 25 picks and eight fumbles, even if not all of them were on behalf of Parsons, can largely be attributed to his play: whether lining up on the edge or at linebacker, he frequently pressures quarterbacks into making poor decisions, and he’s also forced three fumbles on his own.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO