PORTLAND(WGME)-- A new pill to treat mild-to-moderate coronavirus cases was issued emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA on Wednesday. Pfizer's Paxlovid is for use in adults and children over 12, who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19. It will be available by prescription only. Federal officials say it should be started as soon as possible after being diagnosed and within five days of symptom onset.

MAINE STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO