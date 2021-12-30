ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Bay County focused on three major projects in 2022

By Thomas Shults
 7 days ago

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Bay County is planning to spend hundreds of millions of dollars in 2022. Three of their major projects are for road repaving, a new sports complex in Southport and a community center in Fountain.

“We’re talking several hundred million dollars in projects that are going to be funded, not just next year but over the next several years,” County Manager Bob Majka said.

$20 million will be used for road projects throughout the county. About $10 million will be allocated to the Southport sports complex and the new Fountain Community Center each. The new community center will be built where the Youngstown/Fountain park is located.

The new community center is separate from the Green Hills Community Center.

“Projects such as the Fountain community center, I think you know, by this time next year we should be complete with the design and well into the next phase which will be the start of the construction of the project,” Majka said.

Much of the money is provided through state allocations. The county is also expecting around $100 million in money in 2022, for Hurricane Michael recovery. Money will be allocated to improving drainage systems.

Money will also be provided to buy homes that consistently deal with flooding issues.

