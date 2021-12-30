October was the 7th busiest month ever at Austin’s airport

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 1.5 million passengers flew through Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in October, about triple the total from October last year.

According to airport officials, 1,521,731 passengers were recorded in October, compared to 507,858 in October 2020.

The airport previously announced Oct. 25 saw a new record for most passengers in a single day. More than 35,000 traveled through the airport the Monday after F1 weekend at the Circuit of the Americas.

The newly-released numbers cement October as the seventh-busiest month in terms of passengers in the airport’s history. July 2019 remains the busiest month ever, with more than 1.64 million passengers.

In October, one third of passengers flew on a Southwest Airlines flight. The carrier had more than 513,000 passengers throughout the month. American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines all flew more than 150,000 passengers.

The month also saw the return of British Airways and Air Canada. Both airlines reported their first passengers since March 2020, when international air travel all but shut down at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the addition of October’s data, more than 10.38 million passengers have now flown through the airport so far in 2021. While a big improvement from last year’s total of 6.47 million, it’s still a long way off from the record 17.34 million that flew through AUS in 2019.

The airport is expected to release November’s passenger totals in about a month’s time. Officials announced last month passenger travel over the Thanksgiving season was back to pre-pandemic levels . More than 280,000 passengers went through TSA screening at AUS from the Friday before Thanksgiving to the Sunday after.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.