Over the last week, Mississippi State women’s hoops has been thrown for a loop. The Bulldogs had several players either diagnosed with COVID-19 or players that were quarantined for contact tracing and it postponed the first matchup of the season in SEC play against Florida. Then there was a game with Kentucky that was postponed due to Kentucky’s own COVID-19 issues and a game with No. 1 South Carolina that was rescheduled in its place with just a full days’ notice.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO