After site visit, PHMDC makes recommendations to slow COVID-19 spread at Dane Co. Jail

MADISON, Wis. — Public Health Madison & Dane County has made a number of recommendations to the Dane County Jail to slow the spread of COVID-19 behind bars.

On Monday, health officials visited the jail, PHMDC communications coordinator Morgan Finke said. Following the visit, the department made three recommendations:

Continue to offer vaccination to residents;

Continue to check new residents for symptoms, checking vaccination status and offering testing; and

Updated isolation and quarantine guidance.

The updated recommendations and site visit come as Dane County’s seven-day COVID-19 average case count hit its highest level ever .

Last week, 51 of the jail’s 552 residents — roughly 10% of the population — were reportedly COVID-positive. Updated figures were not available Wednesday.

Roughly 37% of the jail’s population has been vaccinated, up from 20% in April.

One a resident of the jail tests positive, they are isolated and contact tracing begins.

