Public Health

U.S. hits new high for daily Covid cases as omicron spreads

 7 days ago

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
Wastewater samples reveal record levels of coronavirus across U.S.

With at-home Covid-19 tests in high demand and their efficacy in question, health departments from California to Massachusetts are turning to sewage samples to get a better idea of how much the coronavirus is spreading through communities and what might be in store for health care systems. Experts say wastewater...
The Independent

What is ‘flurona’? Israel reports first case of rare double infection of Covid and influenza

Israel has recorded the first case of a rare mixture of two diseases, influenza and coronavirus, dubbed “flurona”.Local reports said that the patient was a young pregnant woman who was already in hospital, although her symptoms are said to be mild.“She was diagnosed with the flu and coronavirus as soon as she arrived,” said Arnon Vizhnitser, director of the gynaecology department of Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva city. “Both tests came back positive, even after we checked again,” he told local newspaper Hamodia. “The disease is the same disease: they’re viral and cause difficulty breathing since both attack the...
Biden urges Americans to ‘be concerned, but don’t be alarmed’ over omicron amid case surge

An NBC News tally shows that the U.S. has surpassed 57 million Covid-19 cases as health experts are warning that the full extent of this wave of the virus could get worse. NBC News’ Sam Brock and Monica Alba break down what parts of the country are most impacted by the latest surge and how the White House is responding to the dramatic rise in cases across the country. Jan. 5, 2022.
Omicron variant may cause another shutdown

As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads rapidly through the U.S., people are wondering whether America will follow the lead of other European nations in initiating another nationwide shutdown. The latest COVID-19 variant was supposedly discovered on Nov. 25 in South Africa and has now been detected in more than...
4th Stimulus Check Payments Could Be Deposited Into Accounts In 2022 Without Lawmaker Approval

The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire, and health experts warn that though the symptoms are mild, the healthcare system could be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new patients. In addition, Americans are calling for recurring payment relief to tackle the latest economic woes precipitated by the surge in COVID cases. Petitions are being organized, with one petition reaching almost three million signatures.
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
These Face Masks Might Protect You Better Against Omicron

As the latest COVID-19 variant drives an avalanche of new infections, you’re wise to wonder about the best face mask for omicron. Will a cloth mask still protect you? Should you be double masking? According to some health experts, it’s time to upgrade. The U.S. reported record-high COVID-19...
Out of Control Russian Rocket Update: Caribbean or U.S. East Coast Possible Impact Zones Today

An updated forecast released today suggests that an out-of-control Russian rocket tumbling back towards Earth could strike this afternoon around 1:24 pm ET, perhaps near or over the islands of the eastern Caribbean. In an updated forecast shared by Joseph Remis on satflare.com and Twitter, it shows the rocket, or what’s left of it, coming down around Anguilla, Barbuda, and Saint Kitts and Nevis shortly after lunchtime today. Because the rocket is uncontrolled and could shift around erratically as it enters the Earth’s atmosphere, impact could occur outside of that estimated strike time by as much as two hours. If the rocket stayed aloft for another orbit, the next possible path it could take would bring it near the entire U.S. east coast, with the out-of-control mass crossing over southern Florida near West Palm Beach on the east coast and exiting over the Everglades National Park on the west coast, crossing over the central Florida Keys on its way over Cuba. This out-of-control Russian rocket is the Persei upper stage rocket which carried a dummy payload into space as part of Russia’s Angara A5 rocket test.
'I told you to stay home!' Healthcare worker busts patient who tested positive for COVID-19 out shopping just HOURS after getting her result - as US hits new daily case record

A healthcare worker has publicly called out a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 but went out shopping instead of isolating. TikTok user @eliicoco shamed the risky behavior on TikTok while she was at a Ross store after she got off from work. While waiting to pay, she noticed a...
