Environment

WEATHER AWARE: Storms continuing Thursday and through the New Year

By Marilee Caldwell
 7 days ago

WEATHER AWARE- The big picture

Storms this afternoon will continue to move through portions of our viewing area through the evening. We will catch a little break through the overnight with just showers expected, but those storms will gain their energy back starting early tomorrow morning.

THURSDAY- WEATHER AWARE

Thursday, storms will have the potential to become severe as we are under another Marginal Level 1/5 risk for severe weather. Timing of these storms will be from 5:30am-9pm.

Risks for tomorrow’s (Thursday’s) storms include, heavy rain, damaging winds, and spin up tornados. We can expect mostly what we saw today, but possibly more widespread and stronger storms.

We will catch a short break from any severe weather on Friday with just isolated showers expected throughout the later afternoon, but we are weather aware once again this weekend.

A strong cold front will move through the southeast this Saturday into Sunday which will bring us the potential for severe weather. Timing of this system will be late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Risks of this system will include heavy rain, damaging winds, and possibly a tornado. More specifics will come closer to time.

By the beginning of next week temperatures will cool significantly into the low 50s for highs and upper 20s for lows due to the weekend cold front.

Full Forecast

