This 2021 C8 Corvette Is A $77,000 Bargain

By Gerhard Horn
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You can now buy a Torch Red 2021 C8 Corvette Stingray 1LT for the small price of $76,900, which is only $17,000 more than the list price when it was new. That's a bargain compared to the Porsche 911 Turbo money people currently pay for these things. There's only...

carbuzz.com

Related
CarBuzz.com

V12 Supercar Cadillac Refused To Make Comes To Life

Around 20 years ago, Cadillac turned out some wild concept cars. Who can forget the bonkers Sixteen, not to mention the mid-engined V12 Cien?. Caddy is done with all that nonsense now, investing heavily in EVs like the Lyriq. The CT5-V Blackwing will likely be the last ICE performance car from the famed American brand, but what a way to go. All is not lost, however.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

These Tornado-Damaged Corvettes Will Be Crushed

Earlier this month, a vicious and deadly storm ripped through the state of Kentucky and left behind significant damage. The Corvette plant in Bowling Green was among that. As we previously reported, the plant was forced to shut down for several days to assess everything and make necessary repairs. That all happened fairly quickly and things are back up and running.
KENTUCKY STATE
Motor1.com

Over 120 Thrashed Corvettes Waiting To Be Crushed Is A Sad Sight

Earlier this month, GM's Bowling Green Kentucky factory and the Corvette Museum were hit by a tornado. The destructive force of nature left more than 120 units of C8 Corvettes severely damaged. Chevrolet had to scrap all units that show any signs of damages, leading us to this – a video of the thrashed Corvette units waiting for the crusher.
CARS
Carscoops

You’ve Never Seen A 1964 Chevrolet Corvette Like This Before

Prestige Imports is best known as the largest Lamborghini dealership in North America but as it turns out, the Miami dealer has a host of interesting non-Lamborghini models in its used inventory. This 1964 Chevrolet Corvette is one of them. Limited details about this Corvette have been provided by the...
CARS
Motorious

1969 Camaro Z/28 Rediscovered After 40 Years Of Hiding

This incredible car has been hidden from the world since 1979 and is now ready to hit the road once again in glorious fashion. The Chevrolet Camaro is one of the nation's most beloved pony cars because of its incredible style and "Mustang eating" focus on performance and speed. Classic Camaros are exceptionally awesome and hold a solid following from automotive enthusiasts of every age. So it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that the first-generation Camaro is one of the most sought-after pony cars in the American lineup. Finding one of these crazy cars is usually pretty easy for the lower performance model, but the upper trim levels are challenging to obtain at times. That simple fact makes this incredible find a random treasure hidden from the world for decades.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Ultra Rare Corvette Costs A Fortune

The Chevrolet Corvette is one of the most collectible American sports cars out there. From rare oddities to classic restomods, people can't get enough of this car, and Chevrolet can barely keep up with demand for the latest C8. We've converted some very interesting Corvette cars over the years, but every once in a while we come across something really special. This is one of those cars. Listed for sale on Classic Autotrader for an eye-watering $209,995, this 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Coupe continuation must be one of the coolest-looking 'Vettes we've ever seen, and don't let the continuation label fool you: this ain't no cheap replica, but a Chevrolet-sanctioned build of the highest quality.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Dodge Is Cancelling The Hemi V8

I warned everyone that the disbanding of Dodge’s SRT team was the beginning of the end for high-performance for the brand, but some people just didn’t want to hear it. Then when it came out recently that the Hellcats are getting canceled at the end of 2023 I predicted that would also be the curtain call for all the Hemi V8s, something which was just confirmed.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Custom Chevrolet Wagon Is Hot-Rodding Done Right

When most people think of a sports car, they think of a two-door coupe, drop-top, or even hot hatchback, but very few people consider wagons to be on the sporty spectrum of the automotive world. Unfortunately for them, they're missing out on a big chunk of fun. Cars like the Audi RS6 Avant prove that wagons can be ballistic sports cars, and when you travel further back in time, more sporty wagons start to appear, but what about going as far back as 1956? Back then, a station wagon was meant for two things only: transporting family and making out in the back. This 1956 Chevrolet Nomad Custom Wagon proves that an old Chevy wagon can do all of that, and more.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Spotted In Public Parking Lot

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 was unveiled in full in October this year, though we haven’t had many chances of seeing the supercar in real-life photos and videos since then. The car with the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 engine in the world has finally been spotted in the wild and it looks as spectacular as in the press photos. This is obviously not a promotional clip, though it is well worth your attention and time.
MIAMI, FL
CNET

Yes, a radar detector can ruin the C8 Corvette's mirrors

Mirrors, windshields and typical static elements of a car aren't simple pieces of glass anymore. Electronics, for better or worse, flood modern vehicles, and the latest C8-generation Chevrolet Corvette isn't an outlier. A new technical service bulletin from parent carmaker General Motors underscores such a statement. Released in late November,...
CARS
Motor1.com

Bentley Coupe By Mulliner Expected To Be Company's Most Expensive Car Ever

Bentley through its Mulliner bespoke division is allegedly working on a second model after the Bacalar, the ultra-posh roofless model of which only 12 units will ever be made. According to a new report from Autocar, the upcoming two-door model will be less exclusive as the production run could be extended to 25 examples. Other differences between the two will be the adoption of a fixed roof and styling cues derived from the wild 2019 EXP 100 GT.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ultra-Rare Pagani Huayra For Sale With $180,000 Option

It's been ten years since the Pagani Huayra debuted as the replacement for the legendary Zonda. Although the regular Huayra coupe has recently been discontinued, Pagani still sells limited-edition versions of the Huayra such as the Roadster BC and the track-focused Huayra R. Production of the original Huayra was limited...
BUYING CARS
Motorious

4 Rad Rear Engine Classic Cars

How many rear engine cars can you think of off the top of your head? Chances are, maybe two, maybe three. In the classic field, there’s actually quite a few. Here are some rear engine classics that are very cool. Check out a massive Ford collection here. Porsche 356.
CARS
motor1.com

Latest Porsche 911 GT3 drag races Chevrolet Corvette C8

Here's an intriguing drag race that shows how the latest Porsche 911 GT3 performs against a Chevrolet Corvette. The Porsche has a power advantage, but the Chevy has more torque. The latest 911 GT3 packs a naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six engine making 502 bhp (374 kilowatts) and 346 pound-feet (469...
CARS
Motorious

‘65 Mustang Is Really A BMW E46 With A Hellcat Front

Some people push the automotive boundaries just to ruffle feathers, get others to think, or because they can. We’re not sure if any of those reasons are behind this creation customfncustoms showed off on Facebook recently. The California shop has teamed up with Abimelec Design to completely transform a BMW E46 by putting a 1965 Ford Mustang body on the chassis and attaching a Dodge Challenger Hellcat front. It’s one way to anger BMW, Ford, and Mopar purists all at the same time.
CARS
Carscoops

This Armored Terradyne Gurkha LAPV Eats Cadillac Escalades For Breakfast

You may not have heard of the Terradyne Gurkha LAPV but after reading about it, you might just be rushing to your local bank pleading to get a loan to buy one. The Gurkha is built on the chassis of a Ford F-450 Super Duty and was originally designed for law enforcement use. However, this particular example that’s currently up for auction through Collecting Cars in Ontario, Canada, was specified as a private security, or civilian, model.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

eBay Find: 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS

Perusing eBay like we do all the time, you can run into some interesting listings like this 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu SS. With a current bid of $17,300 at the time this article was written, you might think it could be a good deal. After all, this thing has a 396 paired up with a Muncie M22 4-speed and a 12-bolt rear. But not everyone is going to agree if this is something you should snatch up or if you should keep fishing.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1965 Chevy Impala Barn Find

This Impala has been sitting for decades and is finally ready to see the light of day once again. Barn finds are an intelligent way to discover various vintage vehicles from every era. Many of the original performance cars and classics were stored away for decades and eventually forgotten. Years later, many enthusiasts began to rediscover the extraordinary wonders these cars can provide, and finally, these cars are being brought back into the light of day. Sometimes these finds can come from property purchase, landscaping work, or a deliberate purchase of one of these insane classic vehicles. One of the most popular brands in these uncoverings is Chevrolet which has always been one of the best producers of automobiles for decades, and what could be hiding down to what’s under the dashboard covers.
CARS
Motorious

Widebody Chevy Chevelle Puts Out 900-HP After $500K In Modifications

This insane vehicle is one of the coolest resto-mods to ever hit the AutotopiaLA shop. The 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle is one of the most popular models to ever hit the Chevy production line because of its unique styling, high performance, and intense reputation for being America's favorite muscle car. With swooping body lines, flared fenders, and a tastefully crafted roofline which essentially made the A-body platform as popular as it is today. That means that the first-generation Chevelle is considered by many to be the pinnacle of the muscle car movement of the 1960s. So naturally, this makes these cars the best choice for restorations, but the famous resto-mod project is an even more popular option for these vehicles.
CARS
Carscoops

Chevrolet’s Decade Old Miray Concept Was The Original Corvette E-Ray

Chevrolet is working on a hybrid Corvette, which has been tentatively dubbed the E-Ray. It’s expected to have a 6.2-liter V8 engine as well as a small battery pack that powers a pair of front-mounted electric motors. This is rumored to give the car all-wheel drive and a combined output of around 650 hp (485 kW / 659 PS)
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

