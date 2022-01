A York County restaurant owner shot and killed a man Tuesday night who was trying to rob the business at gunpoint, authorities said. The man who was killed has not been identified as of Wednesday morning. The York County Coroner’s Office said the shooting took place around 6:50 p.m. at 15 North Penn Street in York, at the Asian Best Chinese and Thai Cuisine restaurant.

