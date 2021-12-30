ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Worcester Railers fall to Maine Mariners in offensive shootout, 9-7

By MassLive.com Staff
 7 days ago
PORTLAND, MAINE - As hockey’s roster mayhem continues unabated, every night looks like Opening Night in the ECHL and the result is often games like this, one of the most bizarrely memorable ones in Worcester’s long hockey history. It was a fan’s delight and a coach’s nightmare,...

hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL
State
Maine State
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
Person
Jeremy Brodeur
stanleycupofchowder.com

Affiliate Report: Offense finally erupts for Providence and Maine

Coming out of the holiday break, hockey in North America is back in full swing after a brief pause in play for the NHL and several team-specific shutdowns in the minor leagues. For Bruins affiliates Providence and Maine, enduring cancellations and last-minute schedule changes has become commonplace, unfortunately, as both...
NHL
MassLive.com

Bruins COVID-19: Tomas Nosek and fourth staff member enter NHL protocols

Less than a day after Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said his fourth line had been the team’s best unit in Tuesday’s win, its center is headed to the sideline. The Bruins announced Wednesday that Tomas Nosek and another staff member are in NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. Nosek joins Jake DeBrusk who entered protocols yesterday, and Karson Kuhlman, who entered on Jan. 1 among players sidelined. Trent Frederic moved from wing to center on the fourth line at Wednesday morning’s practice while Anton Blidh moved into Frederic’s spot.
NHL
spectrumnews1.com

Cunniff meets Worcester Railers' COVID-19 roster challenges

WORCESTER, Mass. - To say the last few weeks have been a challenge for Worcester Railers general manager and head coach, David Cunniff, is the understatement of the year. With COVID-19 running rampant through the team, Cunniff has been signing guys literally for one game, even guys who have been retired for two years or more. It's been a test of survival just to get enough players so that Worcester can play.
NHL
#The Maine Mariners#Icecats#The Portland Pirates#Sharks
NHL

Hischier Skates, Hamilton Has Surgery | INJURY REPORT

Devils captain Nico Hischier (lower-body) skated on his own Wednesday and could return to the lineup Thursday when New Jersey hosts Columbus. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton underwent surgery for a broken jaw and will be out of the lineup indefinitely. "Nico was back this morning. Skated lightly on his own," head...
NHL
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Minnesota

‘Why Not Now?’: Wild’s Top 2 Prospects Set To Make NHL Debut Thursday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Wild’s top two prospects will make their NHL debuts this week. The team announced this week it has recalled forwards Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi from the Iowa Wild. Marco Rossi (23) and Matt Boldy (12).(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) “I was surprised as a reaction, because you’re dreaming of that callup,” Rossi said. “You never know when the call-up’s going to come.” Boldy was the Wild’s top draft pick in the 2019 draft, while Rossi was the first-round pick a year later. Rossi leads the Iowa Wild this season in assists and is third...
NHL
Springfield, MA
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

