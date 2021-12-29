ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County Surpasses 16,000 COVID cases, Hospitalizations Over 1,000

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — On Wednesday, Los Angeles County reported over 16,000 new COVID-19 cases, nearly double the amount reported nearly a week ago. On Dec. 23, the Department of Public Health reported 8,633. Now, the agency reported 16,510, one of the highest daily case counts of the pandemic. Within nearly...

California deputy district attorney who spoke out against vaccine mandates dies of COVID complications at age 46

Kelly Ernby, an Orange County, California deputy district attorney who recently ran for state assembly and regularly spoke out against vaccine mandates, has died of complications from COVID-19. The 46-year-old's death was announced on Monday by her friends, family members and colleagues. Ernby, who resided in Huntington Beach according to...
‘Flurona’: Florida Hospitals Seeing Kids Testing Positive For Both COVDI & Flu

MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – Florida hospitals are seeing kids coming in and testing positive for both the flu and COVID-19. It’s being called “flurona” and it’s concerning doctors. “There is now both very high influenza activity and very high COVID activity, there is the option that someone will be infected with both,” Nadav Davidovitch, director of the School of Public Health at Ben-Gurion University in Israel, told CNN on Tuesday. Davidovitch added, “I don’t think this is going to be a common situation, but that’s something to consider.” Israel confirmed its first case of the so-called flurona last Thursday. It was identified in an unvaccinated...
With Increasing Hospital Admissions A Concern, California’s Indoor Mask Mandate Extended To Feb. 15

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California’s indoor mask mandate has been extended until next month, public health leaders announced on Wednesday. Dr. Mark Ghaly, California’s Health and Human Services Secretary, said increased hospital admissions are concerning. While it was set to expire on Jan. 15, a surge in COVID-19 cases after the holidays along with the emergence of the omicron variant prompted has prompted a new wave of worries about the virus’ transmission. The mandate means everyone, regardless of vaccination status, will need to wear masks in indoor settings. Ghaly said the mandate will stay in place until Feb. 15.
A Rhode Island hospital utilizes asymptomatic COVID-positive staff

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE)- Healthcare workers who tested positive for COVID-19 were on the job at Elanor Slater Hospital this week, after Rhode Island approved the practice amid staffing shortages. “Due to staffing constraints, and consistent with the recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Rhode...
Minnesota Study Finds More Evidence Suggesting COVID-19 Vaccines Are Safe For Pregnant Women

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New research out of Minnesota is suggesting that COVID-19 vaccines are safe for pregnant women and their babies. According to a new study co-authored by researchers at Twin Cities-based HealthPartners, COVID vaccines given to pregnant women do not appear to cause preterm birth or small-for-gestational age at birth for the child. “This data is reassuring and paints an even clearer picture about COVID-19 vaccine safety among pregnant people,” said Dr. Elyse Kharbanda, senior author on the study and executive director of research with HealthPartners Institute. “I hope anyone who is unvaccinated and pregnant will look at...
Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s Top Public Health Official, Gets Second Case Of COVID-19

(CBS) — Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s top public health official, has tested positive for COVID-19, the second time she has been infected, the state health department announced Wednesday. Box was isolating at home after getting the results of a rapid test she took on Tuesday, the agency said. Box sought the test after experiencing symptoms including muscle aches, chills, coughing, and a sore throat. Box, who has been Gov. Eric Holcomb’s top adviser throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, previously had a mild coronavirus infection in October 2020 before vaccinations were available. The health department said Box, who is fully vaccinated and received a booster dose in November, is among an estimated 113,000 Hoosiers to suffer a breakthrough COVID-19 infection over the past year. Box has also undergone a PCR test, which will be examined to determine whether she has been infected with the highly infectious omicron variant spreading throughout the country.
California COVID Cases, Hospitalizations Continue Surge; Holiday Numbers Pending

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — COVID cases in California have continued to surge according to new data from the state’s public health officials, which did not take into account New Year’s holiday weekend. According to the California Department of Public Health’s latest figures Monday, the state’s current testing positivity rate (the average rate over the past seven days) was 15.9% up from 9.7% last week. Meanwhile there are 7,314 hospitalizations and 1,329 ICU patients statewide, a jump from 4,747 hospitalized and 1,071 ICU patients. While cases and hospitalizations keep rising, the average number of deaths from COVID show a downward trend. Currently, the...
