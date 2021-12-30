ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Alarming rise in child Covid hospitalizations

NBC News
NBC News
 7 days ago

www.nbcnews.com

Lynn Blankenship
6d ago

Children are not being Hospitalized!!! This is a push on the EXPERIMENTAL INJECTION 💉

Mike Rotondo
6d ago

children didn't get the virus til after getting vaxxed. so there's that

Daily Mail

Child COVID admissions to NY hospitals rise FIVE-FOLD as Gov Kathy Hochul urges parents to vaccinate children between the ages of 5-11New York

The number of New Yorkers hospitalized with COVID ballooned over Christmas, with more than 5,500 people spending their holidays inside one of New York's many hospital facilities - the largest increase since February. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Monday that statewide hospitalizations stand at 5,526 - the highest total since...
WNCT

‘Our younger patients are most affected’: Experts react to rising child COVID hospitalizations across country

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As the highly-transmissible omicron variant continues to spread, doctors have seen an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Children across the country are being hospitalized with the virus at record numbers. Doctors in Eastern North Carolina said we are seeing more cases in children. Only a small percentage of those kids have a […]
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
Daily Mail

'I told you to stay home!' Healthcare worker busts patient who tested positive for COVID-19 out shopping just HOURS after getting her result - as US hits new daily case record

A healthcare worker has publicly called out a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 but went out shopping instead of isolating. TikTok user @eliicoco shamed the risky behavior on TikTok while she was at a Ross store after she got off from work. While waiting to pay, she noticed a...
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

