ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bobby Wagner doesn’t know what his future with Seahawks holds, but he knows he’s not ready to be done playing

By Bob Condotta
Seattle Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBobby Wagner spent the first half of his NFL career standing in the middle...

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Sherman
seattle Seahawks

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner "Does Not Have Major Damage At All" To Injured Knee

The Seahawks could be without Bobby Wagner when they play their final game of the season on Sunday, but the good news for the Pro-Bowl linebacker is that the knee injury he suffered Seattle's week 17 win over the Lions is not serious. "He sprained his knee," Seahawks coach Pete...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#Legion Of Boom
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks: 3 quarterbacks to replace Russell Wilson with

With the season coming to an end, rumors are swirling around Russell Wilson’s future with the Seattle Seahawks. Entering the 2021 season, this topic was on the mind of many as Wilson had stated some frustration with his team in the offseason. Primarily, his frustration with getting hit too...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

The severity of Seahawks star Bobby Wagner’s knee injury, revealed

Seattle Seahawks superstar linebacker Bobby Wagner has been one of the lone bright spots on the team’s defense in 2021. Unfortunately, it looks as if the Seahawks will be forced to play without him for their season finale on Sunday. According to Gregg Bell, Wagner is dealing with an MCL sprain and a PCL sprain. Wagner sustained both injuries on Sunday in Seattle’s win against the Detroit Lions.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Analyst Has Telling Comment About Russell Wilson, Seahawks

At this time last year, rumblings surfaced that Russell Wilson wasn’t happy with the direction of the Seattle Seahawks. Fast forward 365 days and the Seahawks are 6-10 with no chance of the playoffs. During an appearance on the “Rich Eisen Show,” longtime NFL writer Peter King was asked...
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
NFL
leedaily.com

Antonio Brown’s Net Worth Revealed After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Exit

Antonio Brown established a name as arguably the simplest receiver within the NFL throughout his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His ability to torch cornerbacks and safeties with relative ease helped him rack up prolific statistics however additionally quite a little bit of money. In contrast, Brown has lost over $300,000 owing to fines.
NFL
CBS Sports

Le'Veon Bell says he talked to Antonio Brown after controversial exit: 'You won't hear me talk bad about AB'

Antonio Brown had another controversial exit from an NFL team Sunday, yet his departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game was a new way for the four-time All-Pro wide receiver to go out. Despite the Buccaneers' rally to beat the New York Jets -- after Brown's exit -- all the questions were focused on Brown walking away from his team (and possibly the NFL for good).
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy