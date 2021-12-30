ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Growing misery at airports with flights canceled, delayed

NBC News
NBC News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands more flights were disrupted Wednesday due to Covid sickouts...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 14

Trumpistruth
6d ago

When you have Communist demonRats running the country with fear and draconian mandates it’s what you get. I don’t fly during the holidays, so I definitely wouldn’t fly during a PLANdemic. 😂😂😂😂

Reply(1)
6
The Independent

More than 2,400 US flights are canceled as Omicron and adverse weather continues to cause travel chaos

More than 2,400 US flights were canceled on Sunday as the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant and adverse weather conditions continued to cause travel chaos over the holiday season.A total of 2,449 flights within, into or out of the US on Sunday had been canceled by 4pm ET while 5,251 additional US flights were subjected to delays, according to tracking website FlightAware.com.Key US travel destinations Chicago and Denver were the worst-affected airports worldwide to be hit by cancellations, with 276 outgoing and 20 incoming flights canceled at Chicago O’Hare International and 141 outgoing and 172 incoming canceled at Denver...
CBS Pittsburgh

15% Of Flights Canceled At Pittsburgh International Airport, Stranding Holiday Travelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Thousands of people who traveled home for the holidays are now trying to get back to Pittsburgh, but flight delays and cancellations are making it difficult. It’s a mess here and across the country as several factors collide at once: a surge of travelers over the holidays, airline employees not being able to work because of COVID and bad weather. After enjoying the holidays, it’s not the news many travelers at Pittsburgh International Airport wanted to hear Monday. “Our flight today was originally canceled,” said Brian Leard who was trying to fly home to Lawrence, Kansas. “Originally I was supposed...
WCBD Count on 2

Flight cancellations impact Charleston International Airport as winter weather hits East Coast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As cold weather sweeps across the country thousands of American’s are dealing with flight delays and impacts to travel plans after returning home from the holiday’s. Post-holiday travel and severe weather at the start of 2022 caused 84% of flights across the country to cancel from areas like Chicago, Denver and […]
iheart.com

Delta Offering Direct Flights From Albany to LaGuardia Airport Wednesday

Starting Wednesday, Capital Region travelers are going to have another option if they want to head to the Big Apple. That's because Delta Airlines will start offering direct flights from Albany International Airport to LaGuardia Airport. The cost of a one-way ticket will be as low as $ 124 and the airline will offer two outbound and inbound flights to and from LaGuardia. To book your flight, visit delta.com.
Mysuncoast.com

Flight delays reported at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is reporting delays for both arrivals and departures as snow fall in the northern U.S. More than half the flights were delayed or canceled Monday morning at Ronald Reagan National Airport, Baltimore/Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport, according to FlightAware.com’s misery map.
WSVN-TV

Uruguay-bound passengers return home after being stranded at MIA for technical difficulties and COVID related delays

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - After spending three days stuck at Miami International Airport, Eastern Air passengers are relieved to be heading home for the holidays. 7SkyForce hovered above MIA as hundreds of Eastern Air passengers finally took off for Uruguay, Wednesday. Previously, their flight to Montevideo quickly returned...
CBS Denver

Stock Show Parade In Denver Canceled Due To Cold, Windy Weather Expected

DENVER (CBS4) — The traditional parade that kicks off the start of the National Western Stock Show has been canceled for this year. The parade was scheduled for noon on Thursday in Downtown Denver but officials are concerned about the “dangerously low temperatures” in the forecast. (credit: CBS) “After meeting with weather professionals, veterinarians, livestock and horse experts, we have decided to cancel the parade this Thursday,” stated Paul Andrews, Stock Show President & CEO. “The forecast calls for snow Wednesday evening and continuing through the night.” RELATED: Wind And Snow Impact Colorado Through Thursday “The larger problems are the single-digit temperatures and high...
The Independent

Warning of ‘tricky conditions’ on roads amid snow, ice and high winds

A yellow weather warning for snow, ice and wind remains in place across much of the north, Traffic Scotland said.It warned of difficult conditions on the A9 at Slochd and Daviot, just south of Inverness and the A96 around Keith and Foudland.Trunk roads maintenance firm Bear Scotland said it has six gritter teams working round the clock to keep the roads clear.❄️ Our teams will be working round the clock to ensure routes remain safe. Please #DriveSafe and #TakeCare if out. ❄️ https://t.co/MP5AmRv21P— BEAR NW Trunk Roads (@NWTrunkRoads) January 4, 2022BBC weather forecaster Judith Ralston said: “We also still...
