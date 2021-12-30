Growing misery at airports with flights canceled, delayed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Thousands of people who traveled home for the holidays are now trying to get back to Pittsburgh, but flight delays and cancellations are making it difficult. It’s a mess here and across the country as several factors collide at once: a surge of travelers over the holidays, airline employees not being able to work because of COVID and bad weather. After enjoying the holidays, it’s not the news many travelers at Pittsburgh International Airport wanted to hear Monday. “Our flight today was originally canceled,” said Brian Leard who was trying to fly home to Lawrence, Kansas. “Originally I was supposed...

