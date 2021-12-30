Many phone providers to end 3G support in 2022

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Many major phone providers will soon shut down their services for third-generation cell phones, known as 3G.

Sprint and Verizon both plan to end their 3G network by the end of 2022, AT&T announced it plans to shut down its 3G services by February of next year, and U.S. Cellular does not have any plans to shut down their 3G services at this time.

Many 3G phones will not be able to make calls without WiFi after they are shut down.

Logan Brown, a retail wireless consultant with US Cellular, said that he has noticed Siouxlanders have a variety of lifestyles when it comes to technology preferences.

“There’s always the people that upgrade or have to feel like they need to upgrade every year and there’s some that still have the same phone they’ve been using for the last 20 years,” Brown said.

Juan Valencia, a mobile expert at T-Mobile, which plans to shut down its 3G towers by July of next year, said a lot of Siouxlanders still use 3G phones and he understands they might be hesitant to try something new.

“It’s a process to get used to a newer phone,” Valencia said. “When I was growing up, I was using those old Blackberry phones, but I had to get used to the touchscreens. It’s just a learning process for everybody, but we’re always here to help people understand their phones.”

Changes to 3G technology may also impact the medical world as some health technology relies on 3G.

Amy Kanger, a human resources assistant with Live Well Home Care in South Sioux City, said keeping track of caregivers using GPS is crucial and that it can be tricky outside of cities.

“In the rural areas, you will have towers that are so far from the location that the caregivers are at that it doesn’t properly tell the location,” Kanger said.

