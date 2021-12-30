ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Many phone providers to end 3G support in 2022

By Nikolas Wilson
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VlCw4_0dYfp2Uf00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Many major phone providers will soon shut down their services for third-generation cell phones, known as 3G.

Sprint and Verizon both plan to end their 3G network by the end of 2022, AT&T announced it plans to shut down its 3G services by February of next year, and U.S. Cellular does not have any plans to shut down their 3G services at this time.

Many 3G phones will not be able to make calls without WiFi after they are shut down.

Logan Brown, a retail wireless consultant with US Cellular, said that he has noticed Siouxlanders have a variety of lifestyles when it comes to technology preferences.

Sioux City Fire Rescue talks dangers of Carbon Monoxide

“There’s always the people that upgrade or have to feel like they need to upgrade every year and there’s some that still have the same phone they’ve been using for the last 20 years,” Brown said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sUu6B_0dYfp2Uf00

Juan Valencia, a mobile expert at T-Mobile, which plans to shut down its 3G towers by July of next year, said a lot of Siouxlanders still use 3G phones and he understands they might be hesitant to try something new.

“It’s a process to get used to a newer phone,” Valencia said. “When I was growing up, I was using those old Blackberry phones, but I had to get used to the touchscreens. It’s just a learning process for everybody, but we’re always here to help people understand their phones.”

Changes to 3G technology may also impact the medical world as some health technology relies on 3G.

Amy Kanger, a human resources assistant with Live Well Home Care in South Sioux City, said keeping track of caregivers using GPS is crucial and that it can be tricky outside of cities.

“In the rural areas, you will have towers that are so far from the location that the caregivers are at that it doesn’t properly tell the location,” Kanger said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
glendalecherrycreek.com

Cellphone Carriers Are About To Shut Down Your Older Phones

FAA Warns Rollout Of 5G Network Could Also Affect Air Safety Including Flights From DIA. Denver’s cellphone carriers are set to begin shutting down their older networks as 2022 gets underway. If and when they do and you have an older device you won’t be able to text, phone friends or make an emergency 9-1-1 call.
CELL PHONES
WKRC

Here's why some phones may stop working in 2022

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - A warning to consumers: older phones may stop operating in early 2022 due to the retirement of 3G networks. Officials say this may include other devices that use 3G connectivity such as some medical alert devices, tablets, smart watches, and home security systems. The nation’s three major...
CELL PHONES
The Verge

T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet: I tried it, and it tried me

I was interested in T-Mobile’s Home Internet service from the first time I heard about it: it’s $50 (a price that includes the specialized router), contract and data cap-free, and is powered by 5G and LTE instead of phone lines or cable. As many people in the US can probably relate, I’m not in love with my traditional ISP — I often push up against its 1.2TB data cap, and $80 per month feels like a lot to pay for the supposedly 400Mbps service I get. So I wondered: could I, a remote worker and heavy internet user who likes to stream video, play multiplayer games, and do cloud backups, actually be fine with internet delivered through the air instead of a cable?
TECHNOLOGY
Popular Science

Why 5G has airlines so spooked

Travel has already been severely impacted by COVID-19, but air carriers are also worried about an issue with 5G. Photo by Martin Jørgensen on UnsplashWhat to know about the expansion of next-gen wireless networks and why the FAA and air carriers are concerned about it.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Brown
wibqam.com

Dispatch center: 3G network shutdown will affect older phones

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Central Illinois Regional Dispatch Center is warning people with older cell phones that their phones may stop working as national 3G networks are phased out. AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile are all discontinuing 3G service in 2022 to make room for 4G (LTE) and 5G...
CELL PHONES
tmonews.com

T-Mobile’s Assurance Wireless participates in new federal program

T-Mobile’s Assurance Wireless has participated in the federal government’s new Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). This is the Un-carrier’s primary Lifeline Assistance brand that helps financially challenged households stay connected. With this participation, eligible households will be able to get everything they need to stay connected. Enrollment to...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

T-Mobile, Verizon shut down controversial promotion that promised a $200 rebate for iPad buyers

Back in November, we told you that some T-Mobile and Verizon customers (including Bloomberg's Mark Gurman) had taken advantage of a deal offered by Verizon and T-Mobile that was designed to send Apple Watch Series 7 buyers a $100 rebate if they followed certain conditions of the deal. Gurman sent out a tweet that read, ""The carrier is wrongly denying the rebate advertised on Apple's website, with phone support saying the promotion doesn't exist. Would hold off on buying for this deal unless it works for others."
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gps#Smart Phone#Sprint#At T#U S Cellular#Wifi#Us Cellular#Siouxlanders#T Mobile
Land Line Media

Drivers with ELDs on the 3G network need to act

The sun is setting on the 3G cellphone network. That means some electronic logging devices soon may be no longer working. Mobile carriers are ending their 3G networks in 2022. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration warns that the end of the 3G network is scheduled to be phased out as early as February. Once the 3G network is not any longer supported, ELDs that rely on that network will not be able to meet the minimum operational requirements.
TECHNOLOGY
UpNorthLive.com

3G networks to shut down in 2022: What this means for your phone

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT) — A new year could mean a necessary upgrade to a new phone. Major mobile carriers will be shutting down their 3G networks in 2022, rendering older phones useless. The retirement of the 3G network is to make room for more advanced networks, like 5G, which...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Officials warn that older phones, other devices may stop operating in 2022 when 3G network service is shut down

Federal officials are warning consumers that 3G network service is being retired in 2022 and it may cause older phones, medical alert devices and other systems to stop operating. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said that mobile carriers will be shutting down their 3G networks, which rely on older technology,...
CELL PHONES
Boston Globe

As 3G dies, old phones aren’t the only victims

When millions of obsolete mobile phones stop working next year, they’ll have plenty of company. In 2022, the nation’s wireless carriers will shut down their 3G data networks to make room for better 4G and 5G services. The transition will affect not only phones, but also countless other devices that rely on 3G data links — home security systems, medical alert devices for senior citizens, the driver assistance systems inside many cars, and even the ankle bracelets used by law enforcement agencies to keep track of parolees.
CELL PHONES
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

1K+
Followers
734
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy