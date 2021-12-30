ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Bobcat sightings reported in northwest valley neighborhoods

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
8 News Now
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NYC1r_0dYfonNY00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several bobcat sightings have recently been reported in northwest valley neighborhoods.

Some of the locations reported by eyewitnesses include Skye Canyon, Grand Canyon near Hualapai, as well as Grand Teton and Hualapai neighborhoods, and the Durango and U.S. 95 area.

In years past, sightings of mountain lions have also been reported in the northwest portion of the valley.

As a reminder, those who see animals such as these in residential areas are urged to call authorities immediately.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Bobcat#Sightings#Grand Canyon#Durango#Nexstar Media Inc
Outsider.com

Grand Teton National Park Tourists Get Extremely Close To Grizzly Bear Eating Elk

Every year, millions of people visit America’s National Parks. They’re the perfect way to view some of the most beautiful parts of the country and leave the daily grind behind. If you’re planning a National Park trip, just be sure you don’t leave your common sense behind. That’s what happened in a recently-posted video that shows people crowding around a grizzly bear in the Grand Teton National Park.
ANIMALS
WTAP

Bobcat sighting in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A Washington County man’s trail camera had a photo of five bobcats in his backyard on Christmas Eve. The local man mentioned he had other footage of bobcats in past years but never has he had five in one photo. The bobcat is a...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
KSDK

Mountain lion takes up residence in Arizona man's yard

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — A mountain lion thought it had found a cozy, secure place to enjoy a meal. The predator was free to munch down on the coyote carcass it had caught in a quiet, secluded location. But what the cougar didn't know was the animal was being...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
KRGV

Valley woman sights 725 bird species in US

A Valley woman has already been highlighted by Texas Parks and Wildlife for the accomplishment of sighting 725 birds in the U.S., but it’s an incident that happened in her past that she’s hoping will make a difference nationwide. “My original mission wasn’t to break the goal,” said...
ANIMALS
kauainownews.com

Multiple Shark Sightings Reported 2 Days in a Row at Kekaha Beach Park

No swimming continues to be advised at Kekaha Beach Park due to ongoing shark sightings near the shoreline for the past two days. The first shark sightings were reported on Sunday, Jan. 2. Because of the recent storm event, county officials say there is brown water near the shoreline, which...
KEKAHA, HI
WESH

WATCH: Doorbell camera captures bobcat lurking in Iowa neighborhood

DES MOINES, Iowa — A big cat was spotted creeping through a Des Moines, Iowa, neighborhood earlier this week. Michelle Swanson, a viewer of sister station KCCI, shared a video of what the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said is very likely a bobcat, captured on doorbell video outside a home in the city's Westwood neighborhood.
IOWA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Grizzly Walks Up And Sits Next To A Guy (cool video)

This happened a couple of years ago but it's a pretty cool video. It could have been a disaster for this guy but I guess the grizzly just wondered what was up?. A nature photographer, Drew Hammond, was all set up overlooking a river in Alaska. This river is known for the place grizzly bears come from hundreds of miles just to stuff themselves with salmon during The Salmon Run.
ANIMALS
SFGate

The coolest thing to do in each Northern California county

If you feel like you've run out of things to do around the Bay Area, it's worth extending your range to the rest of the region. When we initially set out to find fascinating places to visit in every Northern California county, we didn't quite realize the scope of the project. Depending on where you draw the line between the northern and southern halves of the state, there are nearly 50(!) counties in NorCal.
Nashville News Hub

“I would do it again in a heartbeat”, Families spend their Christmas Eve rescuing elk from freezing cold river

When this brave man and his brother went out hunting for coyotes on Christmas Eve they saw something they’d never seen before. As they approached an icy Kettle River in northeast Washington they saw elk in the river. “One calf was already deceased before we started. Our best guess was that they had been there all night drowning, kicking each other, getting huge wounds from the ice.” his wife wrote on Facebook.
ANIMALS
8 News Now

8 News Now

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy