Bobcat sightings reported in northwest valley neighborhoods

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several bobcat sightings have recently been reported in northwest valley neighborhoods.

Some of the locations reported by eyewitnesses include Skye Canyon, Grand Canyon near Hualapai, as well as Grand Teton and Hualapai neighborhoods, and the Durango and U.S. 95 area.

In years past, sightings of mountain lions have also been reported in the northwest portion of the valley.

As a reminder, those who see animals such as these in residential areas are urged to call authorities immediately.

