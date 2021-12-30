ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquees on the Las Vegas Strip show tribute to Harry Reid

By Greg Haas
 7 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Resorts along the Las Vegas Strip honored the life and legacy of former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid with a marquee takeover Thursday at 5 p.m.

The tribute included “multiple” resort and hotel properties throughout Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Reid, described as the most powerful Nevada politician in state history, died on Tuesday at 82 following a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

LVCVA CEO/President Steve Hill issued a statement Thursday on Twitter regarding Reid’s passing:

He credited Reid for the “gold standard” he leaves as a legacy for his influence over infrastructure, policy and regulation of Nevada’s tourism and hospitality industry.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

oh my!
7d ago

They should play his old speeches where he talks about how “no sane country would allow anchor babies” and give a list of all the lies he told while on the senate floor.

Reply(1)
12
 

Where to find other COVID-19 testing sites in the valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As at-home testing kits for COVID-19 run scarce and testing lines stretch into hour-long wait times, 8 News Now’s Sally Jaramillo found testing sites that might be lesser-known. According to William Godoy, a pharmacy tech at Vesper Specialty Pharmacy, employees have been working around the clock to provide COVID tests to […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
