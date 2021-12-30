Marquees on the Las Vegas Strip show tribute to Harry Reid

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Resorts along the Las Vegas Strip honored the life and legacy of former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid with a marquee takeover Thursday at 5 p.m.

The tribute included “multiple” resort and hotel properties throughout Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Reid, described as the most powerful Nevada politician in state history, died on Tuesday at 82 following a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

LVCVA CEO/President Steve Hill issued a statement Thursday on Twitter regarding Reid’s passing:

He credited Reid for the “gold standard” he leaves as a legacy for his influence over infrastructure, policy and regulation of Nevada’s tourism and hospitality industry.

