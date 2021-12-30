Lawry’s The Prime Rib temporarily closing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The local and tourist favorite, Lawry’s The Prime Rib Las Vegas steakhouse is temporarily closing due to staffing issues.

According to the restaurant’s website and management, the closure of their Las Vegas and Beverly Hills restaurants are due to “staffing issues” related to challenges caused by the pandemic in recent weeks.

The latest COVID-19 numbers might have something to do with the restaurant’s decision to temporarily close its doors. The rate of hospitalizations in Nevada has skyrocketed and Clark County’s test positivity rate has spiked past 10%, with a reported 2,483 new state cases and 2,201 cases in Clark County, not to mention the looming Omicron variant that is now accounting for 19% of cases in the county over the past 10 days.

The restaurant plans to reopen on Jan. 3 at 5 p.m.

Photo Credit: Lawry’s The Prime Rib, Las Vegas website

Lawry’s The Prime Rib Las Vegas is part of the Lawry’s chain that includes several locations in Beverly Hills and Dallas and is part of the Lawry’s Restaurant group that includes the Side Door, Lawry’s Carvery, Five Crowns and the Tam O’Shanter.

