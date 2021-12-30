ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Bismarck-Mandan Chamber of Commerce optimistic for local economy in new year

By Maddie Biertempfel
 7 days ago

As 2021 comes to a close, the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber of Commerce says the area’s economy is ending on a high note.

Chamber President Brian Ritter says compared to 2020, sales tax and restaurant and lodging tax collections are up.

He also points to an increase in building permits, as well as existing home sales and passenger boardings at the Bismarck airport.

Ritter says his outlook for 2022 is optimistic, despite workforce shortages presenting the biggest challenge to employers.

“If we look at the most recent data from the Census Bureau or from Job Service North Dakota, we know that the community is growing, we know that the workforce is growing, we know overall that Bismarck-Mandan is growing. That’s a note of optimism that I want us to carry forward in 2022,” Ritter said.

North Dakota’s unemployment rate for November 2021 was at 2.5 percent, with about 10,000 people unemployed.

