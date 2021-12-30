ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Hit by wildfires, Kansas farmers get visit from governor

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 7 days ago

NATOMA (KSNT) – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly visited areas affected by recent wildfires on Wednesday.

According to the governor’s office, Kelly and Agriculture Secretary Mike Beam both met with farmers and ranchers who were affected by the Dec. 15 wildfires in Russell and Osbourne counties.

KDOT prepares for potential New Year’s Eve winter weather

“While our farmers and ranchers have always persevered through challenges, we know the storm and wildfires caused significant damage to homes, livestock, and crops, so it’s critical that we mobilize all of the available resources to aid their recovery,” Kelly said.

The governor’s office said she will be attending an informational meeting co-hosted by the Kansas Farm Bureau and Kansas Livestock Association in Natoma Wednesday night. There, they’ll showcase disaster relief resources and programs available to farmers and ranchers who were affected by the wildfires.

Wildfire damage (Photo courtesy of the Office of the Governor).

“It’s heartwarming to witness how neighbors have pulled together to help each other during these times of need,” Beam said. “We are also grateful to see the tremendous volume of hay and monetary donations that have come in from outside this region and from other states as well.”

An estimated 165,000 acres were impacted by the fires on Dec. 15. Many Kansans lost homes, livestock and other items to the disaster . To learn more about recovery resources for farmers and ranchers, visit the Kansas Department of Agriculture website here .

