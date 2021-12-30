ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots' Damien Harris: Logs limited practice

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Harris (hamstring) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday. Harris was also limited at practice...

www.cbssports.com

Boston Globe

Mac Jones landed in a perfect spot with Bill Belichick, but Trevor Lawrence hit rock bottom with the Jaguars

Welcome to the Unconventional Review, an instant reaction to standouts, stats, and story lines from the Patriots’ most recent game . . . The contrast in performance between Trevor Lawrence and Mac Jones in the Patriots’ playoff-clinching 50-10 rout of the Jaguars Sunday also stood as yet another reminder of how fortunate a young quarterback is to play for Bill Belichick rather than against him.
NFL
Patriots.com

Damien Harris explains the heartfelt reason he gives footballs to fans in the crowd

Damien Harris has been a force on the football field this year. All 14 times he's rushed, dove or sprinted into the end zone, Harris did so with determination to score. But he usually doesn't stop when he crosses the threshold. He keeps it moving through the end zone to the stands to hand off the scoring football to a fan in the crowd, making their day each time.
NFL
AL.com

Alabama NFL roundup: Damien Harris full of touchdowns for Patriots

Damien Harris got New England started on its 50-10 rout of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday by capping the Patriots’ first two possessions with touchdowns. The victory secured a playoff spot for New England with one game remaining on its regular-season schedule. · AUBURN NFL ROUNDUP: DANIEL CARLSON COMES...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL

