NMDOH to adopt CDC quarantine guidance

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health says it plans to adopt the CDC’s quarantine guidelines , though not right away. The CDC says people can now quarantine for five days instead of ten as long as they are not showing symptoms. They then recommend five days of mask-wearing.

Before the state puts in place the updated guidance, they are updating contact tracing protocols among other key issues. NMDOH also expects the CDC will offer updated recommendations for schools and high-risk settings like nursing homes. No word yet on what that could be. Also no word on when specifically the state could adopt the new quarantine guidance.

