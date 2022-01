PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An overturned car is causing some traffic delays on the Ben Franklin Bridge heading to New Jersey. Chopper 3 was over the scene where a car ended up on its roof. It happened in the eastbound lanes around 2:30 p.m. It’s unclear how the accident happened, but it has caused delays for traffic heading to New Jersey. One eastbound lane is getting by at this time. Stopped traffic in #Philadelphia on Vine St Expressway/ I-676 EB between I-76 and I-95 #traffic https://t.co/BtegSRlPfO — TTWN Philadelphia (@TotalTrafficPHL) January 4, 2022

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO