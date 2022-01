In less than a week, the Chicago Bears will have completed their season. Going into the offseason of 2022 the Bears have more holes than ever to fill, yet they are in one of the most flexible and opportune positions they’ve been in since the Matt Nagy era in particular. The Bears have a chance to restock with youth all while crossing off some needs in the process in the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO