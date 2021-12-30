ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FDA says rapid antigen COVID-19 tests may be less accurate against omicron

By Ryan King
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 7 days ago

T he Food and Drug Administration said it believes rapid antigen tests may be more likely to produce false negatives against omicron than other variants of COVID-19.

The FDA authorizes the use of antigen tests to identify COVID-19 but recommends individuals with symptoms take a molecular test.


Members of the White House COVID-19 response team said the antigen tests remain important for use in detecting the virus.

CDC DROPS OMICRON ESTIMATES DOWN TO 58% OF ALL COVID-19 INFECTIONS

"Everyone knows from the beginning that it is not by the nature of the technical aspect of the test, as sensitive as a PCR," Dr. Anthony Fauci said during a White House briefing Wednesday. "But it has a considerable degree of usefulness in a number of different circumstances."

Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said antigen tests are important for serial testing in places such as schools. She suggested serial testing can help offset concerns about false negatives.

Jeff Zients, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, stressed that the FDA still recommends the tests but was just being transparent with the public.

An antigen test looks for pieces of protein from the virus and generally requires a large amount of the virus present to be positive, according to experts at Yale Medicine . The CDC also advises the sensitivity among antigen tests varies but is generally lower than most PCR tests.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

One study published in early December that looked at the BinaxNOW Rapid Antigen COVID-19 Test concluded the tests had an average sensitivity of 81% compared to PCR tests. The study looked at over 6,000 adults and did not reference omicron.

The United States recently hit a daily record number of 512,553 positive COVID-19 cases on Dec. 27, according to Johns Hopkins University . The case surge comes as omicron has become the dominant variant and some parts of the country are experiencing shortages of testing .

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
uticaphoenix.net

A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AL.com

Omicron symptoms to watch for if you are fully vaccinated

The omicron variant of COVID has overtaken delta as the most dominant variant in the United States as cases continue to spike. Due to how recent omicron is, there has not been a whole lot of firm data about the new variant of the virus. When the Centers for Disease...
SCIENCE
Houston Chronicle

Pants on Fire: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. falsely claims COVID-19 vaccine is 'deadliest ever made'

COVID-19 ushered in the biggest vaccination campaign in history. And a relentless disinformation campaign about vaccines quickly followed. One of the latest controversial statements about the vaccines came from Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, and one of the biggest sources of anti-vaccine rhetoric today, as he spoke to Louisiana lawmakers.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
scotscoop.com

Omicron variant may cause another shutdown

As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads rapidly through the U.S., people are wondering whether America will follow the lead of other European nations in initiating another nationwide shutdown. The latest COVID-19 variant was supposedly discovered on Nov. 25 in South Africa and has now been detected in more than...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antigen Test#Pcr#Omicron#Covid#The White House#Cdc#Yale Medicine#Johns Hopkins University
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

REVEALED: A third of America's 43 Omicron COVID cases had their booster shots as Fauci says he's 'continuing to evaluate' whether two shots are sufficient to qualify as 'fully vaccinated'

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that authorities are 'continuing to evaluate' whether a booster shot will be required to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new CDC figures show that a third of Omicron cases had booster shots. 'For official requirements, it's still two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
People

Dr. Anthony Fauci Says CDC Is Considering COVID Test Requirement to End Isolation for Asymptomatic

Amid pushback from public health officials, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reevaluating its COVID-19 quarantine guidelines. Speaking with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday's ABC This Week, the nation's top leading infectious disease expert, 81, revealed that the CDC is now considering adding testing as part of its revised COVID-19 guidelines for asymptomatic individuals, or those who have been in close contact with someone COVID positive — nearly a week after the agency cut the recommended isolation time from 10 days down to five.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
187K+
Followers
58K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy