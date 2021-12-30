ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Troopers searching for driver who crashed into grandmother during high-speed pursuit

By Tom Jones, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XOdo6_0dYfiEkf00

ATLANTA — State troopers said a driver who led them on a pursuit at high speeds remains on the loose.

The search for him left a neighborhood frightened as officers swarmed that community.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Tom Jones spoke to neighbors in northwest Atlanta where a grandmother was injured when the suspect crashed into her.

The grandmother said she is sore and in a lot of pain, but her community was on edge as officers swarmed their neighborhood trying to locate a man who took off running after a pursuit.

Neighbors were told to stay inside.

“They just swarmed over here looking for the guy. It was crazy,” Markia Cox said.

Georgia State Patrol searched for a man who took off running after leading them on a pursuit Tuesday afternoon.

A Grandmother who didn’t want to be identified said officers thought they found him at her house.

“They surrounded my house. They went into every crack in the back because the dog tracked the man here,” she said

GSP said it started when a trooper tried to pull over a driver at Donald Hollowell and I-285 for not wearing a seatbelt and texting while driving. Troopers said the driver led them on a pursuit at high speeds, driving on the wrong side of the road before he crashed into a grandmother on Hollowell.

Officers said the man then took off running in the neighborhood. Neighbors said they were told to stay inside for their safety.

“Very frightening. I didn’t know if my house was secure enough. I didn’t know if he was in our backyard,” Lena Irish said.

Officers say the suspect tried to get in houses and in one woman’s car while she was inside.

Troopers said they never found the driver. Neighbors said it was more drama than they’re accustomed to.

‘It was pretty crazy,” Cox said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Troopers said a woman who was in the car with the driver said it was her friend and she didn’t know his name. She was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and giving a false name.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

4-year-old shooting victim identified as George Floyd’s niece

HOUSTON — A 4-year-old girl who was shot on New Year’s Day as she slept in her bed in Texas has been identified as George Floyd’s niece. Several shots were fired into the Houston, Texas, apartment early Saturday morning, injuring the little girl inside, NBC News reported. Her father, Derrick Delane, identified her as Arianna Delane, and told KPRC that she suffered a punctured liver, lung, and several broken ribs but is healing and is expected to survive.
HOUSTON, TX
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Undisclosed number dead in large Philadelphia house fire

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — A large house fire in Philadelphia early Wednesday caused fatalities, according to authorities, who declined to say how many people died. Firefighters and police responded to the fire at a three-story rowhouse in the city's Fairmount neighborhood around 6:40 a.m. and found flames coming from the second-floor windows, fire officials said. The house had been converted into two apartments, police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Gwinnett police need public’s help to identify thief who stole more than $40K in jewelry

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who stole nearly $40,000 worth of jewelry from three stores in Gwinnett. On Dec. 24, police responded to a robbery at the Helzberg Diamonds at the Mall of Georgia. Police said the suspect walked into the store, asked the manger for a $4,500 pair of earrings, which the manger gave him before he ran out of the store.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Officials: 13 dead in house fire in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — A deadly fire tore through a rowhouse in a Philadelphia neighborhood Wednesday morning, killing 13 people, fire officials confirmed. Several children were among the casualties, fire officials said during the news conference. The number of dead and injured is dynamic and subject to change as the scene continues to be worked, officials said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Jones
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
109K+
Followers
82K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy