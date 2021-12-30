Troopers searching for driver who crashed into grandmother during high-speed pursuit

ATLANTA — State troopers said a driver who led them on a pursuit at high speeds remains on the loose.

The search for him left a neighborhood frightened as officers swarmed that community.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones spoke to neighbors in northwest Atlanta where a grandmother was injured when the suspect crashed into her.

The grandmother said she is sore and in a lot of pain, but her community was on edge as officers swarmed their neighborhood trying to locate a man who took off running after a pursuit.

Neighbors were told to stay inside.

“They just swarmed over here looking for the guy. It was crazy,” Markia Cox said.

Georgia State Patrol searched for a man who took off running after leading them on a pursuit Tuesday afternoon.

A Grandmother who didn’t want to be identified said officers thought they found him at her house.

“They surrounded my house. They went into every crack in the back because the dog tracked the man here,” she said

GSP said it started when a trooper tried to pull over a driver at Donald Hollowell and I-285 for not wearing a seatbelt and texting while driving. Troopers said the driver led them on a pursuit at high speeds, driving on the wrong side of the road before he crashed into a grandmother on Hollowell.

Officers said the man then took off running in the neighborhood. Neighbors said they were told to stay inside for their safety.

“Very frightening. I didn’t know if my house was secure enough. I didn’t know if he was in our backyard,” Lena Irish said.

Officers say the suspect tried to get in houses and in one woman’s car while she was inside.

Troopers said they never found the driver. Neighbors said it was more drama than they’re accustomed to.

‘It was pretty crazy,” Cox said.

Troopers said a woman who was in the car with the driver said it was her friend and she didn’t know his name. She was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and giving a false name.

