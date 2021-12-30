ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester Catholic over Eastern - Girls basketball - Eastern Tourney

By Mike Byrne
 7 days ago
Angelina Barrera led her team with 17 points as Gloucester Catholic held on to a halftime advantage to win, 32-24, over Eastern in the Eastern...

Burlington City rallies over Northern Burlington - Boys basketball recap

Dejuan Hunter finished with a game-high 21 points as Burlington City rallied after the break to win on the road, 60-52, over Northern Burlington. Jacquez Hunt added 14 points, including 10 from the line, as Burlington City (3-1) bounced back from a 27-19 deficit at halftime to pull ahead in the third quarter with a 21-12 run and then seal the win with 20-13 run in the final period.
BURLINGTON, NJ
Lenape Valley over Vernon - Girls basketball recap

Laney Kenny netted 20 points with four steals and three rebounds to lead Lenape Valley in a 51-39 win over Vernon, in Stanhope. The win was Lenape Valley’s first of the season, which moves the team’s record to 1-4. Julia Johnson added on 12 points and four rebounds...
STANHOPE, NJ
Boys basketball: Last-second shot lifts Chatham past Pope John

Ryan Leskauskas drained a 3-pointer from the left corner with eight seconds left to give Chatham a 58-57 win over Pope John in Sparta. Pope John missed two attempts at the game-winner after a timeout. Leskauskas scored a team-high 22 points while Cam Rooney (15 points), Bryce Kania (11), and...
CHATHAM, NJ
Boys ice hockey: Colonia stays unbeaten behind Polchlopek hat trick with win over Marlboro

Junior Hubert Polchlopek registered a hat trick as Woodbridge-Colonia-Iselin Kennedy stayed unbeaten through eight matches with a 5-3 win over Marlboro at Woodbridge Community Center. Sophomore Ryan Lukko added two goals for Woodbridge-Colonia-Iselin Kennedy (8-0), which trailed 2-1 after the first period. Junior Mark Pelligrino gave Marlboro (1-5-2) a 1-0...
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
Howell over Old Bridge - Boys ice hockey recap

Jason Angotti, Nico Calandra, Matthew Korobko, Anthony Vella and Tony Brandl provided the goals as Howell won, 5-1, over Old Bridge at Old Bridge Ice Arena. Howell (6-5-2) led 5-0 going into the third period, after scoring four times in the second period and once in the first. Matt Gresko...
HOWELL, NJ
Times of Trenton swimming notebook: Princeton, WW-P South set for unbeaten showdown

Just two teams in the Colonial Valley Conference are undefeated in either boys or girls swimming, and after Thursday, barring a tie, there will be only one. Princeton and West Windsor-Plainsboro South will get together for a Thursday meet at 4 p.m. at the WW-P South bubble where the Pirates will try to end the long unbeaten streaks of a Princeton team that isn’t showing signs of letting that streak end.
PRINCETON, NJ
Manalapan over Southern - Boys ice hockey recap

Christian Pietromonaco scored twice to lead Manalapan to a 3-0 win over Southern at Winding River Park in Toms River. Manalapan (5-3) led 2-0 at the end of the second period. Robert Schweibinz chipped in a goal in the win, while Thomas Pearsall recorded a pair of assists. John Fox earned the shutout with 31 saves.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Ice Hockey: No. 1 CBA finds its legs, downs No. 2 Don Bosco

NOTE: This story will be updated with photos and full quotes later tonight. It took a while for Christian Brothers to shake off the rust. After all, Wednesday’s game against Don Bosco at Jersey Shore Arena in Wall was the team’s first appearance in 16 days. Despite falling...
SPORTS
Boys Basketball Top 20, Jan. 5: Turbulence at the Shore brings new look to new year

Just when it seemed the Top 20 of 2021 would stroll into the new year largely unscathed, an unexpected storm kicked up at the Shore. Things stirred up just yesterday (Tuesday) when undefeated Marlboro, then ranked No. 9, met up with unranked but raring-to-go Christian Brothers in Lincroft. Marlboro carried a five-point lead into the fourth quarter, but lost its grip and ultimately the game, 66-60, as CBA rallied in that period to tie and then clinched the upset in overtime behind the clutch efforts of Paul Lautato and Will Bradley.
BASKETBALL
Rider-Princeton wrestling match postponed for COVID issues

Saturday’s match between New Jersey rivals Princeton and Rider has been postponed and an accompanying match between Rider and No. 5 North Carolina State is canceled due to COVID-related issues, according to a Rider athletic department release. Rider was scheduled to host Princeton at 11 a.m. and North Carolina...
South Jersey Times swimming notebook: Pool coordinating remains a ‘balancing act’

Life as an aquatics coordinator has improved from last season, but Chris Miller still has his challenges to face. “It’s funny; in part, it’s a little better, because it is a little closer to normal,” said Miller who directs the Gloucester County Institute of Technology pool. “But on the other side, it’s a little more worrisome just because, more so the last few weeks, because of the new (COVID-19) variant.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
