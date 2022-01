The Boston Celtics look like they’ll have some help back when they take on the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. Boston welcomes the Spurs to TD Garden looking for its third straight win and Jayson Tatum appears to be on pace to make his return to the lineup after dealing with COVID-19. Tatum returned to practice — along with Enes Freedom — for the Celtics on Tuesday afternoon and feels “a lot better” this go around with the virus than he did the first time he caught it.

