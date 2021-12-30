ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Small tasks can help your microwave last

WRAL
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith all of the supply chain issues, it may...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
99.5 WKDQ

Bathroom Hack: Toothpaste Tubes In Your Toilet Tank

I saw a simple bathroom hack on Facebook that will keep your toilet clean and smelling fresh that you might want to try. One of the household chores that people hate doing is cleaning the toilet. I'll admit, that it grosses me out, but not as much as seeing a filthy, smelly toilet. It has to be clean in order for my tushy to sit on it. However, working up the motivation to clean the bathroom can sometimes be a chore within itself. A couple of days ago, my dad shared a video with me on easy bathroom hacks that actually work. One of these hacks in particular really stood out to me and I had to share it with you too.
HOME & GARDEN
Hotel Online

One Simple Idea That Can Help You Retain Your Best Employees

We had some great feedback on The Three N’s of Employee Fulfillment article and video. Plenty of great comments. Here’s a very short refresher in case you missed it. Leadership expert Tim Durkin shared with us that our employees want to be needed, noticed, and known. We welcome him back this week with a simple feedback technique connected to his Three N strategy that will help you motivate and keep your best employees.
JOBS
theadvocate.com

LSU Garden News: Tools can help your garden weather the weather

Weather is one of the most important factors that will determine success in your garden. Temperatures have a major impact on the growth and survival of our plants. Preparing gardens for various weather conditions is both a discipline and an art — and there are many tools out there to help you get ready.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microwave
entrepreneurstime.com

How Focusing on the Benefits of Your Offer Can Help Convert Sales

So how can focusing on the benefits of your offer increase your sales? It’s a marketing technique that encourages customers to focus on the end result that your product will give them, which is a powerful motivator to encourage customers to buy. Your offer will have features (specifications) and...
ECONOMY
wpsdlocal6.com

This app can help your holiday blues

While the holidays are exciting for many people, for some they can be stressful and depressing. Millions of people use meditation apps on their smartphones to deal with anxiety and trouble sleeping. There are dozens of free and paid meditation apps but one has been named Google's App of the Year.
CELL PHONES
FingerLakes1.com

Can you put metal bowl in a microwave?

Many a time, we reheat leftover food to enjoy the hot servings. Most of us just wish to reheat the food as fast as we can. After all, we all look forward to eating a delish dish as soon as we can. Tempted over to put a metal bowl in a microwave? Think again! No food is better than a burnt & damaged microwave! Well, you can’t microwave a metal bowl. Though you can microwave a metal foil. Yet, precautions must be taken.
abccolumbia.com

Can your pet help you be healthier in 2022?

CNN– We’re almost ready to ring in the new year, and that means resolutions. They’re easy to make, and most times difficult to keep. If your goal is to be healthier in 2022, your pet may be able to help. Mandy Gaither explains in this health minute.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Journal & Sunday Journal

Balancing act: Small changes can help meet healthy-eating goals

Editor’s Note: This is the third installment in The Journal’s multi-part series where we talked to experts about a few of the more popular New Year’s Resolutions on tips for maintaining goals in 2022. Blue Ridge Community and Technical College associate Dean of Culinary chef Steve Weiss...
RECIPES
Chicago Sun-Times

Pet insurance can help keep costs for your fur baby in check

Maybe you added a furry friend to the family over the holidays. You have plenty of company: 70% of U.S. households have a pet, according to the 2021-2022 American Pet Products Association National Pet Owners Survey. Pets, though, are a financial commitment. Americans spent $103.6 billion on their pets in...
digg.com

This Kickstarter Keeps Your Microwave Squeaky Clean

Not only does this device help prevent gross splatter from mucking up your microwave, it also fights against the dry, leathery results common to reheated leftovers. Nobody wants dried out meatloaf for lunch, right? Keep your reheated meals moist and delicious while simplifying your kitchen cleaning process. For a single $30 investment, this is a total layup for busy folks who aren't hand-crafting each and every meal.
ELECTRONICS
dequeenbee.com

3 ways you can help local small businesses thrive

(BPT) - There are millions of small businesses in the United States owned by passionate people working hard to make their dreams a reality. Rather than buying from a big retailer the next time you need something, consider supporting the locally owned businesses around you. When you support a small...
SMALL BUSINESS
The Blade

Ask the Vet: Help your pets reach their optimum weight

With the holidays behind us, many people focus on healthier habits and lifestyles in the new year. While our pets hopefully haven’t indulged in many of the sweets and beverages that our festivities bring, most pets still battle obesity and the health effects are wide ranging. Overweight cats and dogs are susceptible to developing diabetes. Obese cats are prone to liver failure and both species’ joints strain under the added workload associated with carrying extra pounds.
WEIGHT LOSS
WRAL

January brings deals on fitness devices

For many, the new year brings new goals to get in shape. Consumer Reports constantly tracks prices of products that can help with that goal and finds January is a good time to buy. "Things like ellipticals and treadmills if you want to start a home gym, they can run...
ELECTRONICS
WCNC

How science can help you keep your new workout routine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How can you make your new workout routine stick, according to science?. A massive study across 15 different universities looked at what it takes to make people who are already gym members actually go on a regular basis. And experts found the first step is to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
techacrobat.com

5 Technology Examples that Can Help Your Company Thrive

There are all kinds of technology examples out there that can help your company get ahead. Many of them are not that expensive or difficult to implement. Let’s look at a few tech examples that your business might decide to start using in the new year. IAM. IAM stands...
TECHNOLOGY
The Kitchn

I Doubled the Size of My Dish Drying Area with This Stylish Rack (Without Sacrificing Counter Space)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My New York City kitchen’s so small, I joke that it’s a one-person cook space, meaning no more than one person can actually stand in it comfortably at a time. Forget sitting (zero room for chairs) and really eating (unless you like doing that standing alone). Somehow our property management company squeezed a full-sized fridge and a tiny stove/oven combo with four burners into the “room,” so cooking is possible. You can bet there’s no leeway in the footprint for a dishwasher though, and counter space is very much at a premium — to the tune of maybe about an 18-inch by 12-inch little stretch of laminate surface right in front of our microwave for chopping, prepping, and yes… drying dishes. That last task used to be the bane of my existence, since I never really had a proper or dedicated place to put a dish drying rack. All that changed when Five Two by Food 52’s Over the Sink Drying Rack came into my life though last year around this time. It had been sold out for a while when I stumbled upon it at Nordstrom while holiday shopping, and I snatched it up as fast as I could, even at full price.
HOME & GARDEN
architectureartdesigns.com

Small Changes, Big Results – 7 Simple Tips to Give Your Kitchen a Quick Makeover

We all want our kitchens to look like they came out of a glossy home & décor magazine, but unfortunately, not all of us have the time and money resources to embark on a full kitchen remodel. When we browse through Pinterest boards or check out interior design accounts on Instagram and see those picture-perfect kitchens, we usually assume that we have to break the bank in order to achieve a similar look.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy