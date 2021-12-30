Arctic Blast Arrives New Year’s Day

FOX23 Weather Hazards Thunderstorms followed by cold air and wintry mix this weekend. Dangerous cold by Sunday.

After a very warm December, winter is making up for lost time this weekend. A strong cold front is set to arrive Friday night bringing thunderstorms followed by the coldest air of the season so far. There will be a brief chance for a light wintry mix or freezing rain on elevated surfaces Saturday morning for a few spots, and light snow Saturday night.

There are several hazards with this system, read below for a breakdown of all of these: Thunderstorms, wintry mix, falling temperatures, wind chill

Thunderstorms:

Before the cold air arrives, scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop late Friday evening and continue through eastern Oklahoma Friday night. Strong to severe storms are possible, especially in southeast Oklahoma early Saturday morning. Main threats will be heavy rain and wind. Tornado threat is very low, but not zero.

Adjust your New Year’s Eve plans accordingly. Rain is likely in eastern Oklahoma most of the evening, with storms more likely after midnight.

Severe storms can happen any time of year in Oklahoma. Make sure your family knows what to do in case of storms.

Do you know the difference between a Watch and a Warning? Click HERE for an explanation.

SEVERE RISK A few strong to severe storms will be possible across southeast Oklahoma Friday night into Saturday morning. Main concern will be damaging wind gusts and quarter size hail. Tornado threat is very low, but not zero.

RINGING IN THE NEW YEAT Grab an umbrella with rain likely as we ring in 2022. The cold Arctic air will not be here yet, so expect temperatures to remain mild at midnight.

Wintry Precip:

This is not expected to be a major issue in the FOX23 viewing area, but there will be a brief window of time on Saturday when snow or sleet may mix in for areas near/north of I-44. Light icing may occur on elevated surfaces. Ground temperatures will be much too warm to cause any icing on roads. Take a look at the map below for where any mix is most likely.

RAIN WINTRY CHANCE Rain likely Friday night into Saturday morning. Areas near/north of I-44 may see a change to a light mix or light freezing before the precipitation exits Saturday morning

Light Snow Chance:

There will be a break in precipitation Saturday afternoon, but with cold air in place and an upper level trough sweeping through Saturday evening into Sunday morning, some light snow and/or flurries look possible. Don’t get too excited as any snow will be falling into very dry air. At the moment, we do not expect much if any accumulation, but perhaps for some of us our first flakes of the season.

SNOW CHANCES As an upper level low moves through Saturday night into Sunday morning, a band of light snow or snow flurries may develop. Any snow will be falling into dry air, so we currently are not expecting major impacts, but will still need to be monitored as we go into the weekend.

Bitter Cold Temperatures:

The coldest air of the season so far will follow behind the storms and drop temperatures through the day on Saturday. Morning temperatures will be the warmest of the day, dropping to the 20s by the afternoon. The coldest temperature so far this season has been 26°, occurring on December 18th and 19th. Our forecast Sunday morning is 12°, the coldest temperature since February 19th. That was back in the big February freeze/winter storm.

Wind Chill:

Not only will cold temperatures be moving in, but they’ll be arriving with strong north winds making it feel even colder. Winds will be gusting 25-30 MPH Saturday. By Saturday night, wind chills will drop to the single digits with perhaps a few areas north falling below zero.

Even though winds will begin to lighten Sunday morning, temperatures will be cold enough that even a light breeze will make it feel frigid.

FOX23 Wind Chill

What should you do?

This is our first encounter with winter weather, with several months of winter ahead of us. If you haven’t already, make sure your home is ready for cold weather.

When temperatures drop well below freezing:

Open cabinet doors to let the pipes receive ambient air

Thin stream through the kitchen sink and another sink in the house are good choices

Dripping faucets will not keep pipes from freezing

Close crawl spaces in older homes

Protect outside faucets with insulation

Don’t forget about keeping your pets warm and safe in the winter weather and bring in any sensitive plants.

