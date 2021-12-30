ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

The 'Caspian Sea Monster' rises from the grave

By Miquel Ros
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Is it a boat? Is it a plane? The Lun-class Ekranoplan, aka "The Caspian Sea Monster," is actually both. And now one of the most extraordinary Cold War flying machines ever built is about to enjoy a new lease on...

www.cnn.com

The Independent

Russian rocket launch: Out-of-control spacecraft hurtling towards Earth

An out-of-control Russian rocket is falling towards Earth.The rocket was part of a test conducted by the Russian space agency last week. While it was hailed as a success initially, the upper part of the rocket failed to properly burn, and a section of the spacecraft is now tumbling back down to Earth.The development of Russia’s Angara A5 rocket has already faced difficulties. It had a successful first flight in 2014, but did not launch again until another successful flight in 2020 – the latest launch was the follow-up, and the last of its test flights saw it mounted with a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fudzilla

China’s moon plans making the NASA look a bit silly

"China has formally approved three missions targeting the south pole of the moon, with the first to launch around 2024. each with different goals and an array of spacecraft. "The trio make up the so-called fourth phase for the Chinese lunar exploration programme, which most recently landed on the moon last December with a sample-return mission dubbed Chang'e 5.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Atlantic

How to Disable Putin’s Energy Weapon

Russia should be terribly vulnerable to international sanctions. It imports almost every product that defines a modern economy. Its elites have stashed enormous sums overseas, where they are vulnerable to foreign regulation and sequestration. Its total GDP is a little less than Canada’s, a little more than Mexico’s.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
New York Post

Finland says it reserves right to join NATO despite opposition from Russia

Finland’s leaders say they will decide whether to join NATO despite warnings ​from Russia against joining the Western alliance, as the military standoff on Ukraine’s border has heightened tensions between Moscow, the US and Washington’s European allies. ​. “Finland’s room to maneuver and freedom of choice...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caspian Sea Monster#The Sea Monster#Sea Beast#Russia#Tass#Ground Effect Vehicles#Ekranoplans
weatherboy.com

Out of Control Russian Rocket Update: Caribbean or U.S. East Coast Possible Impact Zones Today

An updated forecast released today suggests that an out-of-control Russian rocket tumbling back towards Earth could strike this afternoon around 1:24 pm ET, perhaps near or over the islands of the eastern Caribbean. In an updated forecast shared by Joseph Remis on satflare.com and Twitter, it shows the rocket, or what’s left of it, coming down around Anguilla, Barbuda, and Saint Kitts and Nevis shortly after lunchtime today. Because the rocket is uncontrolled and could shift around erratically as it enters the Earth’s atmosphere, impact could occur outside of that estimated strike time by as much as two hours. If the rocket stayed aloft for another orbit, the next possible path it could take would bring it near the entire U.S. east coast, with the out-of-control mass crossing over southern Florida near West Palm Beach on the east coast and exiting over the Everglades National Park on the west coast, crossing over the central Florida Keys on its way over Cuba. This out-of-control Russian rocket is the Persei upper stage rocket which carried a dummy payload into space as part of Russia’s Angara A5 rocket test.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
cruiseindustrynews.com

These Cruise Ships Continue to Sit in Limbo

While most of the world’s cruise ships are now back in service, an entire fleet of vessels continues to sit idle in several spots around the globe. These cruise vessels are entering 2022 without known plans for the future. Cruise Industry News has gathered the latest on 15 ships...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Atlantic

Every Night, Hordes of Sea Creatures Rise From the Deep

This article was originally published by Knowable Magazine. Every evening, after twilight gives way to dark, hordes of marine creatures—from tiny zooplankton to hulking sharks—rise from the deep to spend the night near the surface. They revel in the upper waters, feeding and mating, before retreating back down before dawn.
WILDLIFE
CNET

A big failed Russian rocket just came crashing back to Earth out of control

A Russian rocket fell to a watery resting place on Wednesday after an uncontrolled re-entry into Earth's atmosphere. The Persei booster was launched on Dec. 27 by the heavy-lift Angara-A5 rocket for a test mission. However, the upper stage booster failed to enter the Earth's orbit as planned. Instead, it began inevitably being pulled back toward the atmosphere by Earth's gravity for an expected return to the surface in bits and pieces (if at all) on Wednesday afternoon, Pacific time.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UPI News

Ship arrives in Russia with cargo of cars encased in ice and snow

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A ship that hit severe weather in the Sea of Japan arrived in Russia with its load of new cars encased in snow and ice. The car carrier Sun Rio was loaded with new cars in Busan, South Korea, and arrived in Vladivostok a few days later with the ship and its vehicular cargo covered in ice and snow.
WEATHER
natureworldnews.com

China Cries Foul Against US for ‘Close Encounters’ Between Elon Musk’s Space X, Chinese Space Station

As Beijing claims that two SpaceX satellites launched by the American aerospace firm endangered Chinese astronauts, the tech billionaire's SpaceX satellites are causing a stir in the country. China claims that two SpaceX satellites sailed too close to the country's space station this year, requiring the station to undertake evasive...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

China says US and Russia must reduce stockpiles after nuclear statement

China said on Tuesday it will continue to "modernise" its nuclear arsenal and called on the United States and Russia to reduce their own stockpiles a day after global powers pledged to prevent such weapons from spreading. On Tuesday, China defended its nuclear weapons policy and said Russia and the United States -- by far the world's largest nuclear powers -- should make the first move on disarmament. 
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russia fires 12 of its new hypersonic nuke-capable Zircon missiles

Russia test-launched 12 of its new 3M22 Zircon (Tsirkon) hypersonic nuclear-capable missiles in 2021, all of which may have taken place in a “salvo” launch during two Dec. 24 tests from a submarine and a frigate, Russia revealed last week. “Last night or, to be more exact, this...
MILITARY
natureworldnews.com

Experts Discovered Gigantic Sea Monster Tagged as Earth's Largest Animal

New findings from paleontologists suggest that the Earth's largest known animals did not come from cetaceans after all. Latest study reveals that a gigantic sea creature from a species of ichthyosaurs in the early dinosaur era evolved into the world's most enormous animal, larger than the current kings of the ocean. Such beast lived 244 million years ago and weighed 40 tons measured 60 ft from nose to tail. The prehistoric dinosaur's head alone is as long as a full-grown man.
WILDLIFE
The Associated Press

Angst over China, Russia lessens chance of US nuke changes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s arrival in the White House nearly a year ago seemed to herald a historic shift toward less U.S. reliance on nuclear weapons and possibly a shrinking of their numbers. Even an American “no first use” pledge — a promise to never again be the first to use a nuclear weapon — seemed possible.
POLITICS
houstonmirror.com

Mysterious floating tank reclaimed from sea

The Indonesian military has intercepted the mysterious sea tank seen roaming the country's waters. A mysterious tank-shaped object spotted on the open sea off Indonesia over a week ago has been finally intercepted by the country's navy and brought ashore. However, its discovery has prompted more questions than answers. The...
MILITARY
nintendowire.com

Monster Hunter Rise tops Japanese eShop rankings for 2021

The best-selling eShop games of 2021 in Japan have arrived, offering an interesting look into the year’s hottest sellers on the other side of the Pacific. It’s not particularly surprising to see Monster Hunter Rise, the most recent entry in a franchise extremely popular in Japan, top things off, though the Top 30 contains other curiosities.
VIDEO GAMES
